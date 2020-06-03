Chhota Bheem's Wedding With Indumati Enrages Fans, #JusticeForChutki Trends

Chhota Bheem is one of the most loved cartoons in the Indian television industry. The show has been running on television for several years now. On the show, the pair of Bheem and Chutki is loved by fans of the show for their fun-filled adventures. The duo is often seen together in the show on various fun-filled adventures.

The Chhota Bheem fans were rooting for them to end up together as they are best friends of each other. However, the fans of Chhota Bheem were in for a big surprise as Chhota Bheem has married Rajkumari Indumati in the show.

Justice for Chutki

As Bheem has married Rajkumari Indumati in the animated series. A lot of fans took to Twitter to talk about this and demanding justice for Chutki, who is his childhood friend and who fans were rooting for to end up with Bheem. In the show, Chutki has always cared for Bheem. She always accompanied and helped Chhota Bheem in his adventures.

Fans of the animated show have expressed their anger and demanded Justice for Chutki on Twitter and the hashtag, #JusticeForChutki is now trending on Twitter. As the hashtag is trending on twitter, it has given rise to a lot of memes on the internet. Let’s take a look at some of the Chhota Bheem memes and fan reactions on Chhota Bheem’s marriage with Rajkumari Indumati.

Chhota Bheem memes

Why makers why have u done this?



Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati

The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals ♥ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XtK0To3q4N — KK❤ (@_Happy_soul__) June 3, 2020

One of the fans took to Twitter and called out the makers of Chhota Bheem for this decision. In his tweet, he said that Chhota Bheem and Chutki are made for each other and he cannot marry Indumati. He also said Chutki deserved the same love and care that she had for Chhota Bheem. He also referred the pair of Chhota Bheem and Chutki as 'Bhutki' and called them couple goals. Here are some of the Chhota Bheem memes that are trending on Twitter.

Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly!



Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb looking indumati!#MyPOV#JusticeForChutki#Chutki pic.twitter.com/1yfUn33Y38 — Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020

Chutki after seeing herself trending 😂😭

She is wandering around and giving laddus to everyone except Bheem 😈 #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/Zc65h5iDLW — ▪️ᴘᴀʀᴅᴇᴇᴘ ▪️ (@SanaMyLadyluck) June 3, 2020

Rajkumari Indumati is the princess of Dholakpur. She is the daughter of Raja Indraverma and a good friend of Bheem. The fans of Chhota Bheem are not happy with his marriage to Indumati but this is not the first time about fans being upset with fates of fictional and animated characters. In the past, a similar outrage of fans was seen on an international scale when the popular cartoon character Archie chose Veronica over Betty in the comics.

