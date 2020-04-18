Chhota Bheem To Telecast On Doordarshan Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Doordarshan is currently the most popular channel in India following the COVID-19 lockdown. Its re-run of classic mythology shows Ramayan and Mahabharat has gained much attention. Now Doordarshan will telecast famous kids cartoon, Chhota Bheem. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'The Jungle Book' Re-run: Mowgli And His Tales Are Back On Doordarshan

Chhota Bheem on Doordarshan

After a success re-telecast of Ramayan, Doordarshan has bought in several other old shows. Now it is airing the animated show Chhota Bheem, which originally airs on Pogo. Doordarshan will be telecasting Chhota Bheem from April 17 to May 3, 2020.

The winsome trio of #ChhotaBheem, Chutki and Jaggu to charm the viewers with their latest adventure expedition on @DDNational NOW pic.twitter.com/L4HFpDxgDM — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 18, 2020

Also Read | Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

Chhota Bheem is an animated Indian television series created by Rajiv Chilaka. It is set in the fictional Kingdom of Dholakpur, situated in rural India. The series shows Chhota Bheem with his friends Chutki, Raju, Jaggu, Rajkumari Induamti with frenemies Kalia and Dholu and Bholu. They are fighting one or the other problems threatening the village.

Watch your favourite cartoon character #ChhotaBheem on @DDNational at 2 pm as he saves his friends and village Dholakpur from various troubles. pic.twitter.com/McFGMFYc3u — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 18, 2020

Also Read | After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Bring Back 'Circus' And 'Byomkesh Bakshi'; Check Details

Earlier, Doordarshan bought back The Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli amid COVID-19 lockdown. It is a classic animation series that aired from October 1989. Mowgli became the most loved character in India in the 90s with the show. It airs every day at 1 pm starting from April 8, 2020.

ENJOY #TheJungleBook on @DDNational -

Watch your favourite show everyday at 1 pm, starting from this afternoon...

#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Jg75YSYHJh — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 8, 2020

Also Read | 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Return On Doordarshan After 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Besides Ramayan and Mahabharat there are several other shows that are being re-telecasted on the channel. This includes Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Chanakya, Shriman Shrimati and more. The re-telecast of shows on Doordarshan has been praised by the viewers with immense response amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.