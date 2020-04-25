TikTok Video Of Grandmother Grooving On Peppy Music Wins Internet; Watch

Video-sharing app TikTok has proved to be a popular platform across the age groups and a video of a granny grooving on a song is making rounds on the internet. TikTok user @d.agonzalez shared a video in which her sister seems to be teaching their grandmother to dance on a trending song and the granny aces it in her own way.

The TikTok user named Davi has shared numerous videos of her Puerto Rican grandmother on the video-sharing platform. In the tutorial video, the granny imitates the steps of peppy number Pew Pew Pew by Auntie Hammy. The video has garnered a whopping 70 million views and over 8.3 million likes.

Here’s the video:

After sharing the tutorial video, the TikTok user also posted the “finished product” which has left the netizens super impressed. They showered praises on the granny’s spirit to participate in dance videos with such zeal and demanded the user to share more videos of her. “OMG! She’s killin’ it,” commented a TikTok user. “And groovy granny has won the Internet today,” commented another.

While the recent videos have gone viral, the TikTok user has uploaded other videos in the past as well where she didn’t seem to be amused. In a video that played ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion, the granny is eating something while completely ignoring the TikTok video that of getting recorded.

