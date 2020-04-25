Video of Chimpanzee impersonating a doctor leaves netizens amused

Chimpanzees are known to be highly intelligent species and have often been documented imitating human behaviour. Recently, a short clip of a chimp impersonating a doctor surfaced on Twitter leaving everybody amused. The ten-second clip shows the animal wearing a stethoscope and checking a man so as to detect his illness. The video further shows a man murmuring some gibberish into the chimpanzee's ears to which the latter responds.

The video was shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda who sarcastically remarked that the presence of this doctor could be the “beginning of the end of your cure". The video has left people amused and garnered over 2.2k views ad 323 likes since posted. The post soon received a variety of comments. Many also compared him to Dr Antle who featured in the Netflix series Tiger King.

Presence of this Doctor can be beginning of the end of your cure😎 pic.twitter.com/dJ700br94b — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Chimpanzee shares apple with tortoise

In a similar incident, a video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise has surfaced on social media and left several netizens in awe. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the 14- second-video. In the video, one can see the chimpanzee eating an apple and after taking a bite, the animal is seen offering it to a tortoise in the vicinity.

Love only grows by sharing. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/oThsgmOtp1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

