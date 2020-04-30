Chimpanzee Instructs Woman To Pour It Drink Through A Hole Of Cage; Watch

In a video circulating online, a chimpanzee in the confinement at a zoo “asks” visitors for food and soft drink to be fed to him through the hole in the glass enclosure that has amused the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle the video made a few people laugh, while drove some in a state of melancholy for the animal not being fed. Also being able to relate with the animal’s ordeal amid the stay-at-home orders to stem the pandemic, the users called the video “sad” and urged the caretakers to “uncage the chimp”. Some users laughed at the hilarious trick of the chimpanzee to notoriously guide the guest to pour him the soft drink via an opening in the glass.

In the clip that drew over 3.5k views and 518 likes, an individual can be standing outside a glass enclosure with a polybag of fruits and soft drinks that was kept on the grass. A chimpanzee, upon seeing food, taps on the glass and effectively communicates with the human. He signals for some of the food to be handed out to him. Confused, the visitor looks at the enclosure for a way to feed the animal, however, he cleverly guides how the drink could be poured inside using tricks and methods around the cage.

Empty the cages....



Interaction of the chimpanzee with visitors appears to be amusing, but they will be more amused in the wild🙏



As the person in the clip can be seen brandishing banana and the pet bottle of the cold drink, the chimpanzee profusely paces, jumps, communicating with the human to hand it out to him. With hopeful and longing eyes, he tastes the soft drink from the other side of the glass happily in the 48-second-long video.

Now imagine humans in lockdown and being teased by some othee species — Siddhartha (@myBharatMahaan) April 30, 2020

Ha ha... Like me 😜 — Sravani (@sravani950570) April 30, 2020

This is heartbreaking! No wonder we are suffering and rightly so ! — Gaathaa (@raianu) April 30, 2020

So human! — vidya athreya (@vidyathreya) April 30, 2020

So sad — Ramki Sreenivasan (@ra_mki) April 30, 2020

A question arises, Why they have been caged? Animals need to be free, not hunted and caged by Failty humans. 😠 — Kaliya {🇮🇳} (@Kargil_) April 30, 2020

It is a sad video — Sanjit (@jsigns7) April 30, 2020

Empty the cages 👍🏽👍🏽 — Las (@Las_rafiki) April 30, 2020

They deserve the wild

Chimpanzees are known for being able to express themselves, via grunts, gestures, and facial forms and sometimes screams according to reports by the zoological experts. Most often, they interact with humans for the food when they are hungry and have the ability to communicate using human-like bodily gestures. The forest officer wrote in the caption that while interacting with such species “appears” to be amusing to people, they deserve to be free in the wild.

