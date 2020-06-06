Dad's Hilarious Review For Daughter's Pretend Restaurant Wins Internet

A dad’s review for her 18-month-old daughter's pretend restaurant is doing rounds on the internet for all adorable reasons. Writing that he was supporting “ Another Black Owned Business”, Christoph Kyle recently posted a hilarious review of his offspring’s restaurant. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, that Ava’s kitchen was a “clean establishment.” however, he would like her to improve her customer.

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s,” he wrote in the post.

'Had to wait for 45 minutes'

In his post, he goes on to reveal that he had to wait for the 45 minutes to get the order. Elaborating further, he said that his daughter was making a “good progress” initially, however, she took a 20 min long break in between to watch Paw Patrol. He concludes his post by saying that though the customer service could have been better but the "cook is a cutie" so he decided it give her another chance.

Since share, the post has received over 47,300 likes while many others have flooded it with adorable comments. One user wrote, "This post! Your daughter is a cutie!!!" while another wrote, "Does she take all the monies doe" Another comment read," How do I place an order" Meanwhile another user wrote," I can’t wait until she gets older and see everything that she does! You guys are going to be so supportive...Can you put some shoes on in the restaurant though?" Yet another user wrote, "20mins for Paw Patrol took me out".

