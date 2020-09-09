Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken Leaves Internet Shocked, Netizens Say They're 'enraged'

A social media user recently shared a video of a chocolate-coated chicken dish online. The 14-second video shows chicken drumsticks being coated with melted chocolate and then deep-fried. The video shared on Thursday, September 3 has gone viral on the internet. The chocolate-coated chicken dish has taken the internet by surprise. "I watched this 3 times thinking it was bbq sauce before I saw the word “CHOCOLATE” at the top," (sic) said a social media user. Here's how the internet is reacting to the chocolate-coated chicken dish.

Here's a picture of chocolate-coated fried chicken:

(Source: @RTthehoodstar Twitter)

How is internet reacting to chocolate-coated chicken dish?

From time to time, several dishes surprise netizens with its bizarre food combination. However, the chocolate-coated chicken recipe has appalled the netizens with its choice of ingredients. A social media user asked for famous chef Gordon Ramsay's help. "I’m tired of this @GordonRamsay pls teach your people how to properly cook," (sic) wrote the user. The viral video has crossed more than a million views on micro-blogging site Twitter.

A few months ago, a social media user's weird food combination also went viral. A Twitter user combined Maggi (instant noodles) with Makki Ki Roti, which led to hilarious reactions from the netizens. Sharing a photo online, the user wrote: "Makki ki roti with maggi."(sic)

Makki ki roti with maggiðŸ¤¤ pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

The bizarre food combination attracted hilarious reactions from the internet. "Bhagwan se darr," said a Twitter user. Meanwhile, another user expressed utter disgust and said, "Saath main sambhar bhi khatee to aur bhi accha lagta." (sic) Here's how the internet reacted to the weird food combination of Maggi and Makki Ki Roti.

Netizens react to bizarre food combinations:

The disrespect to saag ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ — Sharry (@satinder_s10) April 2, 2020

ye kuch tufani sa lag raha hai ðŸ¤£ — â™•James Bond ðŸ´‍â˜ ï¸ (@imjamebond) April 2, 2020

