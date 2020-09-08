Twitter Thread On A Man's Bulk Buying Rice Story Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens In Splits

A recent twitter thread about a man bulk buying rice has now left netizens in splits. The twitter thread about this man's misadventures with the rice full of thread went viral as his brother-in-law gave updates on his every action. Take a look at the entire thread that was tweeted on September 3.

Also Read | 'Caramel Tea To Tobasco Wine': Twitter Thread About 'food Confusions' Amuses Internet

'A truckload of rice..'

On Thursday, September 3, Shiv Ramdas, whose Twitter bio says that he is a writer and storyteller, posted on Twitter about a hilarious and unimaginable incident that happened to his brother-in-law. Although Ramdas did not mention the location where the incident took place, he did mention that it took place in India. Shiv Ramdas' brother in law was so tired of being sent to bring rice all the time, he negotiated with a shopkeeper to buy rice in bulk at once. There was some miscommunication and his brother ended up finding out that the shopkeeper sent in a truck full of rice at his doorstep. Shiv Ramdas added that his sister and her family were very furious when this happened. He also cleared that people shouldn't be mistaken that it was an SUV but a literal lorry of rice. Take a look at the first tweet of the long thread.

Also Read | Barcelona Have No Hopes Of Convincing Lionel Messi To Stay, Viral Twitter Thread Proves

OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her shit lmfao — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Ramdas also mentioned that his sister was really enraged at her husband. She was fuming as he mentioned and Shiv Ramdas was confused as to what to do. He said he was scared and his sister wasn't even angry with him but her husband.

If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She's terrifying rn, I'm on the phone and I'm scared and she isnt even angry at me lol — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Shiv Ramdas then started a commentary of the entire of how his brother in law was in real trouble as his angry wife asked him to take the rice back. He narrated that his brother in law started negotiating with the driver and the people at the warehouse to take the lorry of rice back again. He also mentioned that his Brother in law tried to bribe the truck driver and it included cigarettes. Take a look:

Also Read | Twitter Thread Of Emojis As Dogs Winning Hearts On Internet; See Pics

Update: BIL is now negotiating with lorry driver. My requests to keep phone on speaker so I can here have been coldly rebuffed. I can however confirm that bribe has been offered and rejected. I cannot say whether this was a question of principle or price — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Update to Drama: BIL had come in to explain that driver insists they'll have to take the rice(and pay) but midway through thouht better of it and is now negotiating with driver again. An excellent demonstration of the flight instinct in mammals when confronted with mortal peril — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Side update: They also apparently have to unload the rice themselves. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Update: BIL is making headway. Lorry driver and helper have accepted cigarettes from him. Negotiations have resumed while all 3 smoke. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Shiv Ramdas' brother in law asked him to tweet something on his behalf and it turned out to be hilarious. He wanted everyone to know that Shiv Ramdas is being mean and live-tweeting the entire scene instead of helping. This tweet was liked by more than 39K Twitter users. He added that the owner wasn't picking up the call and sent a man called Manu to handle the negotiations. After hours of negotiation and Shiv Ramdas tweeting a conclusion was finally reached. Ramdas wrote, "Apparently compromise is that if BIL buys some sacks of rice and then Manu will make the rest just go away".

Also Read | Twitter Thread Shows 'sculptures Fighting Back' Amid Removal Of Idols, Netizens In Splits

BIL is now saying he can do 10 bags but does Manu want a bottle of scotch thrown in? I deeply admire this man's commitment to corruption. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Ramdas' brother-in-law also suggested that he throw in a bottle of Scotch for Manu, for making the whole thing go away. The lorry driver really liked the idea. However, it turned out that Manu was a teetotaler. The story eventually ended with Ramdas' brother in law brought down the number from a truck full of sacks of rice to 23 sacks. He also gave them a bottle of rum and Scotch. Ramdas, in the end, tweeted, "We end our live report this AM with these final images for you, of a man standing on his verandah, surrounded by 23 sacks of rice, afraid to open his own front door".

Reactions of netizens

A huge number of Twitter users replied to this thread. They also retweeted the viral twitter thread with hilarious comments. Take a look:

I have been A Husband officially for over a year now and I can confirm that husbandly empathy absolutely exists.



In particular, we empathize with exhausting our spouses with these kinds of perfectly reasonable shenanigans. https://t.co/TwKulXafTq — smoking thru the pain of existence (@mysicksadlife) September 4, 2020

Fyi, if I ever come across a book entitled PLOT TWIST: THE FIXER IS A TEETOTALLER, I will read it so fast. It starts with three stars for the title alone.



Also, read this whole thread. It's a delight. https://t.co/WUfNYIkBN3 — Ginny Tea (@ginnikin) September 3, 2020

THE BARGAINING HAS BEGUN!!! My Indian heart is going to burst with happiness! On one side, Manu, who clearly has the upper hand, on the other, BIL, who isn’t going to buy a lorry full of chawal no matter what, dammit. https://t.co/FTeJKag3pg — ˈlaːvʌɳja (@anthrocharya) September 3, 2020

Are all brown dads made from the same mould https://t.co/ZuljXjLddL — Dhruva Balram (@dhruvabalram) September 4, 2020

Someone make a short film out of this, this is the funniest shit I've read in a while 😂😂 https://t.co/PPaZkseTwA — Ankit Gupta (@ankiittttt) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Twitter Thread Re-imagining 'Friends' Characters As Mobile Apps Is Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.