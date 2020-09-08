Last Updated:

Twitter Thread On A Man's Bulk Buying Rice Story Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens In Splits

A twitter user posted about his Brother in law bulk buying rice and accidentally purchasing an entire truck full of rice. See the full thread.

A recent twitter thread about a man bulk buying rice has now left netizens in splits. The twitter thread about this man's misadventures with the rice full of thread went viral as his brother-in-law gave updates on his every action. Take a look at the entire thread that was tweeted on September 3.

'A truckload of rice..'

On Thursday, September 3, Shiv Ramdas, whose Twitter bio says that he is a writer and storyteller, posted on Twitter about a hilarious and unimaginable incident that happened to his brother-in-law. Although Ramdas did not mention the location where the incident took place, he did mention that it took place in India. Shiv Ramdas' brother in law was so tired of being sent to bring rice all the time, he negotiated with a shopkeeper to buy rice in bulk at once. There was some miscommunication and his brother ended up finding out that the shopkeeper sent in a truck full of rice at his doorstep. Shiv Ramdas added that his sister and her family were very furious when this happened. He also cleared that people shouldn't be mistaken that it was an SUV but a literal lorry of rice. Take a look at the first tweet of the long thread. 

Ramdas also mentioned that his sister was really enraged at her husband. She was fuming as he mentioned and Shiv Ramdas was confused as to what to do. He said he was scared and his sister wasn't even angry with him but her husband. 

Shiv Ramdas then started a commentary of the entire of how his brother in law was in real trouble as his angry wife asked him to take the rice back. He narrated that his brother in law started negotiating with the driver and the people at the warehouse to take the lorry of rice back again. He also mentioned that his Brother in law tried to bribe the truck driver and it included cigarettes. Take a look:

Shiv Ramdas' brother in law asked him to tweet something on his behalf and it turned out to be hilarious. He wanted everyone to know that Shiv Ramdas is being mean and live-tweeting the entire scene instead of helping. This tweet was liked by more than 39K Twitter users. He added that the owner wasn't picking up the call and sent a man called Manu to handle the negotiations. After hours of negotiation and Shiv Ramdas tweeting a conclusion was finally reached. Ramdas wrote, "Apparently compromise is that if BIL buys some sacks of rice and then Manu will make the rest just go away". 

Ramdas' brother-in-law also suggested that he throw in a bottle of Scotch for Manu, for making the whole thing go away. The lorry driver really liked the idea. However, it turned out that Manu was a teetotaler. The story eventually ended with Ramdas' brother in law brought down the number from a truck full of sacks of rice to 23 sacks. He also gave them a bottle of rum and Scotch. Ramdas, in the end, tweeted, "We end our live report this AM with these final images for you, of a man standing on his verandah, surrounded by 23 sacks of rice, afraid to open his own front door".

Reactions of netizens

A huge number of Twitter users replied to this thread. They also retweeted the viral twitter thread with hilarious comments. Take a look:

