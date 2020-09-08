Viral Parking Video: Kerala Man Does Perfect Parallel Parking, Netizens Say 'I Won't Dare'

In a recent viral video, a driver from Kerala made dangerous parking in a difficult spot. He successfully attempted parallel parking which usually many drivers avoid especially if they lack skills. However, this driver was lauded by netizens online as he successfully parked his car. Here's what this is about.

Driver successfully did parallel parking in Kerala in a viral video

A video went viral on the internet where a man attempted very dangerous parking. In fact, he parked a large SUV in an extremely narrow spot and that too successfully carried out parallel parking. Although it may seem difficult to most people, the man smoothly parked his car.

In the video, a man drove his car right up ahead of the spot where he parks. Many bystanders can be seen taking a video of his skills and the video that has been posted has been shot from a building right in front of the parking space. The driver parked his car in a narrow space jutting out over a ditch. In fact, he not only parked it but also smoothly reversed it onto the main road. Check out the video here:

That’s Malayalee Driver for you , salute his skill and confidence!



Few saw how he took out the car earlier this has both how he parked and how took it out from parking !



Kudos to the guy 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JwJrCIjTyn — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 7, 2020

Netizens took to Twitter to hail the driver who attempted this parallel parking in Kerala. The video has been trending on Twitter for some time now. The video has crossed 31.1 thousand views on Twitter with 1.8 thousand likes and 510 retweets. Here's how they reacted:

So lot of people had a doubt how he parked which is answered now 🥰@nandu79 👍🏼 many are quoting saying here is the answer ! — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 7, 2020

Also Read: PIL In SC For CBI Probe For Using Two Antiviral Medicines As Treatment To COVID-19 Patients

I should have learnt driving from any of my Malyali friends when I was back there in Kerala studying 😅 — Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) September 7, 2020

Also Read: Centre For Assessing Clinical Immunogenicity For Viral Vaccines Inaugurated

When he is leaving the parking spot, he answers a call on his phone. As he drives away, he asks someone to remove the bottles of water left behind at the corner. Amazing skill. And why are people asking that he should have parked on the road? He was being considerate. — Scharada Dubey (@scharada_d) September 8, 2020

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Knows The Answer To Viral Question 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

I won't even dare to park my i10 over there, leave aside that monster innova ! — Devbrat (@adherentdev) September 7, 2020

Also Read: Twitterati Equating Mumbai Rains With Thor Goes Viral; Check Out Tweets

Looks like there is genie in the driver’s seat! — Dr Rizwan Ahmad (@RizwanAhmad1) September 7, 2020

Also Read: Baby Chef Cade's Video Goes Viral As He Can't Stop Eating The Cookie Ingredients, Watch

Since last week, many videos have gone viral on Twitter. On Monday, a health worker from West Bengal posted a video of dancing on Teri Mitti wearing PPE gear. Sonali Dhawal, who is a medical intern at North Bengal's Malda Medical College and Hospital made the video as a patriotic tribute to all the frontline workers. Check out the article in the link below:

Also Read: Health Worker From West Bengal Goes Viral For Dancing To 'Teri Mitti' In PPE Gear

In other news, Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T song went viral on the internet and gathered quite a fanbase even globally. Recently a group of Swiss women are seen performing a dance sequence on his song on the streets. They even did a Bhangra sequence. Take a look at the video here:

Also Read: PUBG's Indian Alternative 'FAU-G' Announcement Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'we Are Waiting'

Also Read: Viral Challenge Urges Dog Parents To Stop Petting & See Their Pet's Reaction; Check Out

Yet another viral video showed a woman petting her dog and then suddenly stopping to capture her pooch's amazing reaction on video. The woman then passed on a challenge asking dog lovers everywhere to share similar videos of their dogs. Check out how her dog reacted when she stopped him.

i think mom's hand broke

(nala_the_needy_rottie IG) pic.twitter.com/MvPtYcrlnD — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2020

Also Read: Video Of Bathing Otter Goes Viral On Twitter; Netizens Share It Across The Internet

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens' 'WAP' Dance Video Goes Viral; Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.