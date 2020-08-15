Meet Reggie, Cincinnati Zoo’s Adorable ‘office Assistant’ Who Has Left Netizens In Splits

A recent video shared by Cincinnati Zoo, USA shows off a feathery office assistant and netizens also want a colleague like him. Recently Cincinnati Zoo shared a video of Reggie, a white cockatoo. The video shows Reggie, hard at work, leaning in front of a printer. As the machine prints out the papers, Reggie can be seen grabbing them with his beak and putting them on the floor.

Feathery new office assistant

The video share by the Zoo comes with a caption that states Reggie the cockatoo is their newest office assistant and since he enjoys extra attention from humans he spends his mornings helping the office team members. The caption further adds that Reggie has gotten good at getting paper out of the copier.

The short 12-second video clip was posted on August 11, and at the time of writing, has already garnered at least 2.6 lakh views, more than 16 thousand reactions and over a thousand comments. Thousands of netizens flocked to the comments section to sing praises for helpful Reggie. One user commented, ‘This job has gone to the birds..’.

While others stated that they would also like such a helpful ‘office assistant’, one user suggested that Reggie could even volunteer at their post office, while others commended the cockatoo for doing a great job.

‘Cat Class’

In another incident of animals doing humans' job, an adorable video doing the rounds on Twitter recently shows a little girl teaching two cats who seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them.

Cat Class pic.twitter.com/StmsqHLnZH — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 13, 2020

