International Cat Day: Netizens cherish their bond with felines with adorable pics

International Cat Day or World Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year, to spread awareness about the species and urge humankind to nurture and protect them. The day was initially marked in the year 2002 by the International Fund for Aminal Welfare, however, it’s custodianship passed to International Cat Care in 2020. Regardless, of all this, the day marks an important occasion not only for cat parents but also those who celebrate the majestic family of leopards, tigers and other big cats.
According to Cat Care International, the domestic cat or Felis catus is one of the most recently evolved species within the Felidae family. Experts believe that ancient Egyptians probably domesticated them 4000 years ago. Yet many others believe that domestic cats began populating households nearly 10,000 years ago coming out of area comprising of modern-day Turkey.
With #WorldCatDay and #International Cat day, netizens have poured their love for the felines on social media. Marking the occasion, they are not posted adorable photographs and clips of their pets, but also shared creative artwork documenting ‘cat antiques’. Yet another group of people, extended their love for ‘big cats' by sharing ‘majestic’ photographs of tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetah etc.
happy #InternationalCatDay! here are some fun facts about cats: 🐈— freyr (@sunfloweraidil) August 8, 2020
• they only meow to communicate with humans
• their whiskers are used as a sensory tool
• ancient egyptians domesticated cats 4,000 years ago
• they spend 70% of their time sleeping
• they’re the best pets! pic.twitter.com/iIjFUyz8tT
The oldest known pet cat was discovered on the island of Cyprus. The 9500 year old cat skeleton found buried together with a human. 🐈— Michael Loizidis (@LoizidisMichael) August 8, 2020
Happy #internationalcatday ! #worldcatday #Catday #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/uBwUNSjWT5
Happy international cat day from Violet and Coral #violetandcoral #InternationalCatDay #topcat #kittens pic.twitter.com/IIjNWOyA1j— caenhillcc (@caenhillcc) August 8, 2020
Happy #InternationalCatDay ! Scientists and cats have a lot in common- they’re both curious, explorative, and intelligent. To celebrate our furry little counterparts we’ve created a scientific guide to patting your cat 😻#Scienceworks #MuseumatHome #Cats pic.twitter.com/PKdwQdYbfu— Scienceworks (@scienceworks_mv) August 7, 2020
Happy #InternationalCatDay fellow felines on this very special #Caturday pic.twitter.com/9GSkplDiWj— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) August 8, 2020
let me just appreciate bessie as furmom 🥺😻@MercadoJen #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/EzZ5PCTvu5— k (@BessieNiJen) August 8, 2020
To all the Cat People. Its international #CatDay. Wishes from India.#InternationalCatDay @urmiljhaveri pic.twitter.com/L9KZPlyfLm— The Wild India (@the_wildindia) August 8, 2020
#InternationalCatDay— + (@napeungijibae) August 8, 2020
ma precious ma love & ma only one 🍪💛.. pic.twitter.com/zA32W0FolM
Amy celebrating #InternationalCatDay with her favourite activity. pic.twitter.com/auQtj2wvSr— Susan Westemeyer (@WestemeyerSusan) August 8, 2020
Happy #InternationalCatDay 🐱 These little #cat cards are always good sellers at local #craft fairs. #UKGiftHour #shopindie #Crafturday pic.twitter.com/BCOos8y3VN— Susanz Cards (@Susanzcards) August 8, 2020
a cat and its dog #WorldCatDay #InternationalCatDay #Weltkatzentag pic.twitter.com/Ndp7Rvhari— MolBavar (@MolBavar) August 8, 2020
