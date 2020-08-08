International Cat Day: Netizens cherish their bond with felines with adorable pics

International Cat Day or World Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year, to spread awareness about the species and urge humankind to nurture and protect them. The day was initially marked in the year 2002 by the International Fund for Aminal Welfare, however, it’s custodianship passed to International Cat Care in 2020. Regardless, of all this, the day marks an important occasion not only for cat parents but also those who celebrate the majestic family of leopards, tigers and other big cats.

According to Cat Care International, the domestic cat or Felis catus is one of the most recently evolved species within the Felidae family. Experts believe that ancient Egyptians probably domesticated them 4000 years ago. Yet many others believe that domestic cats began populating households nearly 10,000 years ago coming out of area comprising of modern-day Turkey.

International Cat Day: Netizens share pics of felines

With #WorldCatDay and #International Cat day, netizens have poured their love for the felines on social media. Marking the occasion, they are not posted adorable photographs and clips of their pets, but also shared creative artwork documenting ‘cat antiques’. Yet another group of people, extended their love for ‘big cats' by sharing ‘majestic’ photographs of tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetah etc.

happy #InternationalCatDay! here are some fun facts about cats: 🐈

• they only meow to communicate with humans

• their whiskers are used as a sensory tool

• ancient egyptians domesticated cats 4,000 years ago

• they spend 70% of their time sleeping

• they’re the best pets! pic.twitter.com/iIjFUyz8tT — freyr (@sunfloweraidil) August 8, 2020

The oldest known pet cat was discovered on the island of Cyprus. The 9500 year old cat skeleton found buried together with a human. 🐈



Happy #internationalcatday ! #worldcatday #Catday #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/uBwUNSjWT5 — Michael Loizidis (@LoizidisMichael) August 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalCatDay ! Scientists and cats have a lot in common- they’re both curious, explorative, and intelligent. To celebrate our furry little counterparts we’ve created a scientific guide to patting your cat 😻#Scienceworks #MuseumatHome #Cats pic.twitter.com/PKdwQdYbfu — Scienceworks (@scienceworks_mv) August 7, 2020

