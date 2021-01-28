Class 9 Boy Creates Unique Smart Wristband To Monitor Elderly Suffering From Alzheimer's

In a proud moment for the nation, a class 9 student from Hyderabad named Hemesh Chadalavada has been awarded with the Bal Shakti Puraskar Award for his invention of a smart wristband which helps in monitoring the elderly and disabled. Hemesh’s interest in innovation led him to create several interesting gadgets. For this band, he got inspired when he saw his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's.

Class 9 student creates smart wristband

Twitter handle named Dr Tamilisai Soundararjan shared an image of the 13-year-old boy receiving the award. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Raj Bhavan Felicitated the young prodigy Hemesh Chadalavada for getting Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 13-year-old innovator from Telangana has developed a ‘Smart Wristband’ to monitor elderly and disabled particularly the persons suffering from Alzheimer's".Talking about his journey, Hemesh said, “I first used to make small robots and cars and then started recognizing problems in our daily life. So I started to make innovations which would help the country”.

Raj Bhavan Felicitated the young prodigy Hemesh Chadalavada for getting Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 13-year-old innovator from Telangana has developed a ‘Smart Wristband’ to monitor elderly and disabled particularly the persons suffering from Alzheimer's pic.twitter.com/np6z3wT8w0 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 26, 2021

He told ANI, "Every 30 seconds a person in the world develops Alzheimer's disease. It is similar to forgetfulness in which the disease destroys memory and other brain functions. My grandmother was one amongst many who was suffering from this disease. She used to wander away from the house and get lost without the notice of her caregiver”. He added, “So to solve the problem, I created a wristband which monitors the patient's health conditions like the pulse rate, body temperature and alerts the caregiver through a mobile app if the patient starts wandering”.

Hemesh also said that his ambition is to create and innovate more such projects and devices. He said that he is very happy and honoured to receive this award. Also, this is the most special to him as the government has recognized his skills. This will also give a boost to his future innovations.

