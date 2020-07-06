Clever Crow Asks Humans For Water, Internet Stunned At Bird’s Trick

A video of a smart crow approaching humans for water as it makes gestures with its beak to convey that it’s thirsty has left the internet in awe at the intelligent bird. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 11-second video that has amassed nearly 2.5k views was shot in Croatia and has resurfaced. In the footage, the desperate bird in need of water sprints to a family and pecks at the bottle repeatedly as the kind man seated on the walking trail offers the crafty bird some water. Internet poured an assortment of reactions mainly acknowledging the man’s compassionate act and the clever crow’s acuity in being able to communicate with humans.

While most birds would either fly to a puddle or a natural water resource nearby, the introspective crow noticed a chilled water bottle of Aquafina with a crowd of humans. Steadily, it barrels closer to them walking with its tiny claws to ask the humans to share the resource. As the men and women seem engrossed in a chatter, the talented bird edges closer to the bottle kept on the trail and starts to nip at it in order to capture the humans' attention. In what can be called a sympathetic approach, a kind man notices the bird and attempts to understand what the bird was trying to convey. Immediately, he unseals the bottle without much ponder and pours some drops of water in it for the bird to drink from. The tender-hearted act won the internet as the users commended the man’s helpful nature and his compassion for the birds.

You could give some a drop of water, and they’d still appreciate you..

But you could give other the entire ocean, and they’d still take you for grantedðŸ™



That is life. Still give what you can.. pic.twitter.com/V7fMGaVcBR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 6, 2020

Internet adores man's act of kindness

“Birds are our precious gift of nature. Please help them always,” a commenter wrote appreciating the man. “Love this,” agreed another, while a third wrote, “God bless you, sir.” “It is so nice to see a bird totally unafraid of the humans standing just a few feet away. A small act of kindness and the bird flies away free when it wants. Why can't, maybe not all, but at least most interactions between animals and humans be like this?” pointed out the third. “Thank you for providing life to the BIRD! It's sad that we humans have destroyed the natural flora and fauna with massive urbanization, industrialization, etc that have affected the magnificent wildlife and their natural habitats, be it on earth, under the water or the air!” said the fourth.

