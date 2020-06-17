Patna Zoo Welcomes Rhino Calf Named Yuvaraj, Netizens Delighted

A rhino named Rani has given birth to a calf on June 16 in a Patna zoo which the authorities named Yuvraj and the internet have poured slew of good wishes for the recovery of mother Rhino and “good health” for the baby. Photos of the duo were shared on twitter by IAS Dipak Kumar Singh wherein the mother rhino is seen roaming with her baby walking alongside her.

IAS Singh wrote on Twitter that with the birth of Yuvraj, the zoo has 13 rhinos in all. The post immediately garnered 2.4k likes as users said that the news filled their heart “with happiness”. Further, many commented that they “Love the name Yuvraj suited him a lot, congratulations to all and to mommy.” Appreciating the zoo’s efforts in being able to elevate the declining numbers of the rhinos, a user wrote, “Administration of Patna is marvellous, they are doing great work in a breeding program,” further enquiring, “Sir please update when Yuvaraja will be released in Valmiki Tiger reserve”.

Read: Video Of Man Feeding Milk To Two Tigers In 'brave' Stunt Breaks Internet, Netizens Divided

Read: Cat And Dog's Unique Friendship Amuses Internet, Netizens Call It 'precious'

Gudiya would now have the company

Many said that with the birth of the baby Rhino Yuvraj, the other infant rhino named Gudiya would now have the company in the zoo to play around with. “Yes. Gudiya has got a playmate now,” wrote a user. Gudiya, another calf, was recently born at the zoo to a rhino named Gauri. A video of two was shared on Twitter IFS official Sudha Ramen wherein the baby rhino could be seen trying to stand on its own feet. IFS Ramen shared the footage with the caption, "Just born Rhino calf and her mother Gauri. This baby calf takes all efforts to stand, soon after the birth under the mother's supervision. Rare footage. Credits to Patna Zoo, leading the way in ex-situ conservation of Rhino." The 41-second-long footage was adored by the users as within a few hours of, it garnered over 1.9k views.

May the Divine give da baby long n healthy life n save from real animals.



Thanks fo posting da pic, filled my heart with happiness 😍 — Darakshan Zaki درخشاں زکی (@DarakshanZaki) June 16, 2020

So cute. — Debajyoti Dastidar (@DebajyotiDasti1) June 16, 2020

Congratulations . Wishing good health to Rani and the little angel. — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@pavvanchaudhary) June 16, 2020

Thats amazing sir. Now two calves Gudiya and Yuvraj — Dr alok kumar (@Dralokkumarshu1) June 16, 2020

👍 — Yusuf Khan ✈️ (@yusufdel1111) June 16, 2020

Congratulations to each one.🇮🇳🎂🎉🦏👌👍🌍💦🌳 — Er. Keshav Tarun (@KeshavTarun1) June 16, 2020

Congratulations. — Rishikesh Narayan (@rishi_research) June 16, 2020

Read: Twitter Asks For Feedback On Fleets, Netizens Flood Comment Section With Hilarious Memes

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Kids Enjoy On Makeshift Seesaw, Netizens Say "creativity At Its Best"