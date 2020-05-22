Last Updated:

Latha Rajinikanth Pens A Poem On ‘Hope’, Netizens Thank Her For ‘powerful Mantra’

Film producer and playback singer Latha Rajinikanth penned a poem titled 'Hope' in the wake of coronavirus which has left people uncertain about their future

Written By
Kunal Gaurav
Latha Rajnikanth

Film producer and playback singer Latha Rajinikanth has penned a poem titled 'Hope' in the wake of coronavirus crisis which has left people uncertain about their future. Riaz Ahmed shared the poem on Twitter which has been retweeted by Latha, wife of actor Rajinikanth, and netizens are thanking her for making them feel positive during such difficult times.

Here’s the poem penned the Latha Rajnikanth:

“There will be a new dawn…

When sorrows will be gone...

If things seem so wrong,

Just learn to be strong.

It may not be too long...

There will be a new dawn!

You will see a new light...

Maybe not right now in sight.

If you are in a fright...

Believe...soon things can be bright.

So pick up your might!

And think of the right...

And even if life is a fight...

...There will be a new light…’!

Netizens thanked the 62-year-old film producer for sharing the “powerful mantra” of hope while one of them recalled the famous 'hope' dialogue of film Shawshank Redemption. “HOPE the word itself a positive as well as a powerful mantra..Latha Rajinikanth Amma for making us positive @ current scenario of the nation...Once again…” replied a user. Check out some other reactions.


First Published:
