Latha Rajinikanth Pens A Poem On ‘Hope’, Netizens Thank Her For ‘powerful Mantra’

Film producer and playback singer Latha Rajinikanth has penned a poem titled 'Hope' in the wake of coronavirus crisis which has left people uncertain about their future. Riaz Ahmed shared the poem on Twitter which has been retweeted by Latha, wife of actor Rajinikanth, and netizens are thanking her for making them feel positive during such difficult times.

Here’s the poem penned the Latha Rajnikanth:

“There will be a new dawn… When sorrows will be gone... If things seem so wrong, Just learn to be strong. It may not be too long... There will be a new dawn!

You will see a new light... Maybe not right now in sight. If you are in a fright... Believe...soon things can be bright. So pick up your might! And think of the right... And even if life is a fight... ...There will be a new light…’!

Netizens thanked the 62-year-old film producer for sharing the “powerful mantra” of hope while one of them recalled the famous 'hope' dialogue of film Shawshank Redemption. “HOPE the word itself a positive as well as a powerful mantra..Latha Rajinikanth Amma for making us positive @ current scenario of the nation...Once again…” replied a user. Check out some other reactions.

Remember, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.



- Shawshank Redemption. https://t.co/U7L3QzkPfm — Jijesh_RJ (@jijesh_rj) May 20, 2020

Yes, absolutely correct. We are all looking forward to.... Yes, you are again absolutely correct - the one and only Thalaivar. — Ramanujam Ranganathan (@RamanujamRanga1) May 20, 2020

Very effective poem mam 👍😍 — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Aadhavan Annathe Soorarai Pottru ♥ (@Aadhav1992) May 20, 2020

Hope is power. Nice lines mam 🙏🙏 — Marimuthu Udhayakumar (@muthu_tek) May 20, 2020



