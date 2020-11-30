Dad Uses Security Camera To Show Love For His Daughter, Netizens Say 'lucky Hannah'

In a wholesome video which has surfaced on the internet, a dad can be seen showing love for his daughter Hannah through a camera. Security and smart home company, Ring, took to its official Facebook handle and shared an adorable video of a dad, who keeps leaving messages for his daughter Hannah. As per the caption of the video, Hannah has moved away from home. The caption says, “Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday”.

Dad shows love for his daughter

The 42 seconds short video clip is an amalgamation of various short clips, in which the dad is leaving messages for his daughter. The camera has been attached right next to the main door of the house. “Hi Hannah, hope everything is good in Louisville this morning”, says the man as a part of the first message. Further, he can be heard saying, “Hello Hannah, Hope you’re having a good day”. As the video progresses, we see the dad leaving a message, while the mother interrupts him to say hi to her daughter. Getting extremely possessive, the man says, “This is my time with Hannah. You get away”.

Read: Giant Sinkhole Swallows SUV In New York City, Netizens Say 'describes 2020 Perfectly'

The same video has also been uploaded on Twitter. Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather 3.2K views. "Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!", wrote a Twitter user. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "now this is what my dad will do".

Read: US Couple Cancels Grand Wedding To Feed Needy, Netizens Say 'we Need More Like You'

Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville! ❤️❤️❤️ — LA (@lewaxel) November 26, 2020

Read: Man Struggles To Get Dog Inside House, Netizens Say 'huskies Can Be Challenging'

Also Read: Man Lets A Huntsman Spider Stay In The House For One Year, Netizens Say 'make It Go Away'

dad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.