Good News: Colour Pencil Guitar To Doodle For Teachers; Top Positive Stories From Today

With crashing economies and increasing coronavirus infections, finding good news has become a real task. While many continue to spread hatred on the internet, there are a few who are trying to spread some positivity during these testing times.

In a bid to dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news” Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From Google posting special doodle for Teachers to Kid.paying homage to Chadwick Boseman, here are the five best from today.

Read: Chadwick Boseman's Death: Kid's Heartfelt Tribute To His Hero Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Read: Gujarat: 8-feet-long Crocodile Rescued From Residential Area In Vadodara

Google celebrates Teacher's day

On the occasion of Teachers' Day which is celebrated every year on September 5, Google decided to acknowledge the important role of teachers by dedicating a special doodle to them. The doodle included multiple things that one usually associates with teachers, from a ruler, pencil and books to even a set of colours and masks to ensure that art teachers are not left out.

🙋‍♀️ 🙋‍♂️ Raising our hands to say #HappyTeachersDay with today’s #GoogleDoodle.



Thank you for making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens 👩‍🏫 👨‍🏫

➡️ https://t.co/Ux6XMj5uF0 pic.twitter.com/uDPn54gYgK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 5, 2020

Kid pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

A 7-year-old’s heartfelt tribute to his hero Chadwick Boseman has left surfaced. Boseman, who played the titular character in Marvel's Black Panther, breathed his last on August 28 after battling prolonged cancer. However, his death deeply affected Kian Westbrook who held a memorial for his hero. A photograph of the memorial surfaced on Twitter after being shared by Kian’s father. The picture shows Kian standing along with all his Avengers action figures outside his house in Missouri, US.

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

8 feet crocodile rescued

An incident created a panicky situation amongst the residents of Gujarat as an 8 feet long crocodile was spotted and then rescued by the Wildlife Department. The crocodile was rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department. The incident took place on September 4 and has created a sense of fear.

Gujarat: An 8-feet-long crocodile rescued from Manjalpur area in Vadodara, by Wildlife Department yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Iq1JAXzyHV — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Potterheads create record

In a bid to celebrate the release of the illustrated edition of JK Rowling's 'Quidditch Through the Ages', 133 people which is the most people in the world boarded their broomsticks online simultaneously from 40 different countries setting a new World Guinness Record. The ‘Harry Potter’ fans or ‘Potterheads’ united to set the virtual world record from all six continents and created the record by participating in an event called ‘Quidditch Broom-Boarding’ aimed at highlighting the book release scheduled for October 6.

Man builds guitar out of colour pencils

A video posted by the YouTube page ‘Burls Art’, shows a guitar being made out of colour pencils. The artist gathers 1,200 colour pencils of different shades to create a guitar out of it. Fascinated by the creativity of the artist, netizens are suggesting him songs to be played from the bizarre guitar.

Read: YouTuber Builds Guitar Using 1,200 Colour Pencils, Netizens Ask To Play 'Colour My World'

Read: Good News: From Rib Tickling Memes To Cheerful Comic Strips; Tales To Spread Positivity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.