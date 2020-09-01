Good News: From rib tickling memes to cheerful comic strips: Tales to spread positivity

With crashing economies and increasing coronavirus infections, finding good news has become a real task. While many continue to spread hatred on the internet, there are a few who are trying to spread some positivity during these testing times.

In a bid to dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news” Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From an elderly couple recreating their wedding day to netizens dushing out hilarious memes on Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2, here are the five best from today.

Buddy Gator Spreads Smiles

Buddy Gator, a web comic strip created by a Malaysia based artist Chow Hon Lam is now spreading happiness on the internet. The online comic strip which documents the daily life of a happy go lucky alligator named 'Buddy Gator' has now garnered some plaudits from netizens who have all found it 'cute'. Speaking to a media outlet, Lam said that he wanted to tell people that they should not judge a book by its cover. Elaborating further, he said that gaters are usually conceived to be scary with their long mouth and sharp teeth. However, with his comic, he hoped that people realise that the species can be loving too.

Elderly Couple Recreates Wedding Day

In a heartwarming attempt to recreate lost moments, an American couple recently got a photoshoot done wearing their original wedding outfits. Marvin and Lucille Stone, who hail from Sterling, Nebraska have been married for the past 60 years. However, they wanted to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a special way this year, thereby deciding to re-create their wedding day once again.

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

The latest promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has triggered a bunch of hilarious memes on social media. Most of these memes indicate that the audience is not quite welcoming towards the second instalment of the show. A few memes on the topic were quick to go viral.

Irish Dancers Perfors With Perfect Synchronization

A video of a dance performance by an Irish group of artists perfectly in sync with each other has left the Internet stunned. Shared on Instagram by the dance group called ‘Cairde’, the footage depicts the members in a straight line formation, ready to sweep the audience away with the steps choreographed to perfection on every beat. Leaping, and strutting, co-ordinating the mind-blowing movements, the members wooed the online audience with the synchronization that morphed into various foot-tapping formation.

Smriti Irani Shares Life Lesson About Karma

Smriti Irani, who is known for social media presence and quirky comebacks, yet again took to Instagram to share a life lesson to talk about Karma. On September 1, the Union Minister shared a quote saying, “You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you..That's why I am here - Karma”.

