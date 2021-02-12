Congressman Accidentally Puts Filter During Zoom Call, Colleagues Say 'it's Like The Cat'

A humourous incident had set the internet ablaze recently when a lawyer accidentally switched on a cat filter during an online hearing. The incident occurred in the United States, where a lawyer was unable to get rid of a cat filter he had switched on mistakenly during an online hearing. The lawyer hilariously commented during the hearing "I am not a cat", which went on to become a viral meme on social media platforms. Congressman Tom Emmer got caught in a similar episode yesterday when he accidentally switched on a filter on Zoom and was unable to remove it from his profile.

Emmer, who is a US Representative for Minnesota, accidentally turned on a filter that flipped his face upside-down. The incident occurred during an online meeting of the House financial services committee. During the call, a participant pointed out to Emmer that he is upside-down, to which the Republican politician replied, "I don’t know how to fix that". At one point, a participant jokingly asked Emmer whether the filter is some kind of "metaphor" given the world has been turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One lawmaker compared the incident with the viral cat filter incident that occurred a few days ago in Texas. The lawmaker said, "It's like the cat". Emmer said, "I appreciate your patience, Madam Chair. I don’t know what happened, it just came out this way. I turned it off and I turned it back on."

Though the issue was quickly resolved, the incident managed to capture the attention of netizens. Emmer himself shared a screengrab of the video call, where his face can be seen upside-down, with a caption reading "I am not a cat". Social media was quick to respond as they flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes and memes. "Who messed with your video settings? Lol," one individual wrote.

