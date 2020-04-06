'Coors Light Which Glass Will Fill First?’ Here's The Answer To This Tricky Riddle

There are several WhatsApp riddle and puzzles that are doing the rounds in groups and chat rooms, one of which is, “Which Glass gets filled first?” riddle. This one is a brain-scratching riddle that will take your attention off the quarantine boredom. Make your family and friends participate in the riddle that has been trending for a while.

Coors Light which glass is filled first? Riddle for some engaging activities with family and friends

In the Coors Light which glass is filled first? there are several glasses that are connected through narrow pipes. These pipes are connected in a way that when the first one is poured water or any other liquid, it will travel through the connecting pipes into the next glass. These glasses will fill in vague orders, which is the whole point of the riddle. One has to find out which glass gets filled first. This is not as easy as it sounds.

Check out this following picture for the riddle -Coors Light which glass is filled first?

Image Credits: Brainly

Here are a few steps on how to do share and engage more people in the Coors Light which glass is filled first? riddle

Copy or save the above picture Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp. Tag people to answer the WhatsApp riddle. If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles. Share WhatsApp riddle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer. Only give them the WhatsApp puzzle answer when they have tried for two or three times.

Here are WhatsApp puzzle answers to the Coors Light which glass is filled first? riddles that were mentioned above

The answer to the puzzle is tricky. If you carefully look at the picture, you can see that the bottle is not open. And that is the catch here. Hence none of the bottles will get filled.

