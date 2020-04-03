Shoe Man Tie WhatsApp Puzzle Answer And Detailed Explanation

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, many countries have opted for a complete lockdown. India is also under 21-day lockdown. People have been made to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the virus between people. Many people are spending their time watching television, playing indoor games, reading books, learning a new skill, and spending time on social media.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

While people are also seen interacting with friends and family via social media, they have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus and also challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this current lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is the shoe man tie WhatsApp puzzle. The puzzle is shared being shared over Whatsapp for quite some time now. As many people have been trying to solve the puzzle, they are wondering whether their answer is correct or not. To all those who are wondering about shoe man tie WhatsApp puzzle answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Florida: Jennifer Lopez And Beau Exit Gym With 'Not Open' Sign Just Before The Lockdown

Shoe Man Tie Whatsapp puzzle

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Here Is How Bollywood Celebrities Wished Him On His Special Day

Shoe Man Tie Whatsapp puzzle answer

43 is the answer

Also Read | 'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' Trailer Predicts A World After Zombie Apocalypse. See Here

Explanation

From Equation 1: 10 + 10 + 10 = 30 (So Shoes = 10)

From Equation 2: 5 + 5 + 10 = 20 (So Man = 5)

From Equation 3: (2 +2) + (2 + 2) + 5 = 13 (So a single ribbon = 2)

Equation 4 is: 5 + (5 + 4 + 10 ) x 2 = 43 (In this equation, there is only 1 shoe, so shoe = 5 ; Also ribbons are tied to man's both hands and he is wearing shoes in this equation, so (Man = 5 ; Ribbons = 2 + 2 ; Shoe = 10) . Then in the last part, there is a single ribbon which is = 2 )

So the answer will be 5 + 19 x 2 = 5 + 38 = 43.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.