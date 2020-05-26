Video Of People Dancing In Their Squares While Maintaining Social Distance Breaks Internet

While the world is battling to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a video of a ‘corona party’ is making rounds on the internet. A TikTok user Anton Katrencik shared the video, which showed some people dancing in their respective squares while a DJ was playing the music. The party took place in Slovakia with a professional DJ, a YouTuber and a technical team on board.

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. With over three lakh likes and thousands of comments, the video has also been viewed over seven million times. An extended version of the clip has also been posted on the DJ’s YouTube page. The title of the video reads, “Party under the bridge with Milan Lieskovsky in Oravská Lesná”.

In the YouTube video one can see the location ‘under a bridge’ becomes clearer, while a banner can also be seen saying ‘Homeless party’. As people can be seen dancing within their respective boxes, it is also believed that the ‘post corona parties’ might be similar to the video. However, as this party took place amid lockdown, the Slovakia health officials warned about conducting coronavirus parties.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Slovakia entered a new phase of relaxing its restrictive virus measures. According to an international media report, theatres and movie theatres reopened for up to 100 people. Shopping malls are also allowed to return to business with 15 square meters per shopper.

Furthermore, restaurants are allowed to serve customers inside, however, with strict conditions. The restaurant owners have been instructed to place tables at least two meters apart and the authorities also said that only two people could be seated at a table. The country has been lauded for controlling the virus. As per reports, the Slovak government had imposed a national lockdown on March 16, days before the first case was even reported.

According to reports, the EU's health agency European Centre Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has revealed that Slovakia has Europe’s lowest coronavirus death rate at 0.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Both the Czech Republic and Slovakia had made it mandatory for their citizens to wear face masks since March and that rule still remains in place.

