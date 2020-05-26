Grandma Drags A Cobra And Tosses It Away Into The Wild; Watch

A jaw-dropping video of a grandmother dragging a cobra snake across the road then throwing it away has rendered the internet speechless. Shared by the by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 26-second clip is giving the viewers goosebumps as the dauntless grandma barely flinching picked up the venomous cobra in her hands.

Not just that, she can be seen walking with expert composure like the dangerous reptile was totally harmless. With over 70.8k views, the clip gained popularity as people are shocked at the courage of the grandmother calling the old woman, “fearless” and suspecting that “this may not be her first time meeting the venomous snake” owing to her confidence.

Seems its not the first time that this granny has faced a cobra. 😁 Some people out of sheer panic start hitting the snakes but good this granny freed him in the wild. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 26, 2020

Khatron k khiladi. She didn't look back even once so looks like she has done this before. Good that it was finally released otherwise it doesn't take much effort for others to take a life. — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) May 26, 2020

Must be thinking "Kaliyug is here!" — Latekitty1 (@Latekitty1) May 26, 2020

Ha Ha Ha ! That was just to keep the family members - especially children safe . Undignified and humiliating for the Cobra - but it would have accepted the fact that humans are far more dangerous ! Granny would have then proceeded to wash her hands thoroughly with soap .....!! — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) May 26, 2020

🐍 will never visit the village again 😂 — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) May 26, 2020

She definitely knows what she is doing.Why dont you absorb such people into the wildlife protection mechanism- traditional handlers of snakes, bees, Bear etc. Why allow modern edu to be an entry barrier that ignores skills? — Rahul Swami (@swamiiii) May 26, 2020

These people knows proper handling build up with experience; so they don't have fear! — SKP (@skp__2016) May 26, 2020

Granny has seen enough of these in her life to take them any more seriously😀 that's attitude. — Utpal Bhowmick (@UtpalBhowmick16) May 26, 2020

Grandma throws creature in the wild

Susanta made a shocked emoticon on the clip as he wrote in the caption that this wasn’t the way cobra snake must be treated. To this, a user replied, “COBRA is not being treated or threatened in any way, it's just being taught a lesson by grandma.” Another pointed out that the grandmother perhaps has lived through worse in her lifetime to be scared of a snake or panic. Users were surprised at how she took the reptile away from the compound of homes and freed the creature in the wild.

