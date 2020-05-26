Last Updated:

Grandma Drags A Cobra And Tosses It Away Into The Wild; Watch

The clip gained popularity as people are shocked at the courage of the grandma calling the old woman, “fearless” and suspecting that this may not be first time.

A jaw-dropping video of a grandmother dragging a cobra snake across the road then throwing it away has rendered the internet speechless. Shared by the by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 26-second clip is giving the viewers goosebumps as the dauntless grandma barely flinching picked up the venomous cobra in her hands.

Not just that, she can be seen walking with expert composure like the dangerous reptile was totally harmless. With over 70.8k views, the clip gained popularity as people are shocked at the courage of the grandmother calling the old woman, “fearless” and suspecting that “this may not be her first time meeting the venomous snake” owing to her confidence. 

Grandma throws creature in the wild

Susanta made a shocked emoticon on the clip as he wrote in the caption that this wasn’t the way cobra snake must be treated. To this, a user replied, “COBRA is not being treated or threatened in any way, it's just being taught a lesson by grandma.” Another pointed out that the grandmother perhaps has lived through worse in her lifetime to be scared of a snake or panic. Users were surprised at how she took the reptile away from the compound of homes and freed the creature in the wild.  

