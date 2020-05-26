Salman khan's brand FRSH triggers meme marathon on Social media

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan launched his grooming and personal care brand FRSH on Eid. Khan, who is known for releasing his films on the festival, did not leave his fans disappointed as he launched his brand’s first product – hand sanitizers. He also promised to launch other products like body wipes, deodorants and perfumes later.

Salman's new brand triggers memes

However, in addition to those who lauded the move, there were many others who triggered the marathon of jokes and memes. Many also asked the actor about the missing 'E' in the name.

Business is so low that even #SalmanKhan has to enter #sanitizer market. — Mayank Tyagi (@mayanktyagi18) May 25, 2020

Atleast the Salman Khan fans will start using a sanitizer now.

He had to have a EID release! — Sawan (@SawanLohade) May 25, 2020

Salman khan Launched his own Sanitizer brand called "FRSH"



E in the Spelling: pic.twitter.com/Jb3S2NfAB8 — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) May 25, 2020

No Salman Khan movie released this year on Eid, however, he launched a hand sanitizer brand.



From brainwash to handwash, it is progress. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan has launched a Hand Sanitizer brand.



When applied, 99.9% of germs will die of natural causes. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan’s Eid release was a song and then a sanitizer so that uske gaane ko sunne ke baad aap apne kaan mei sanitizer daale — Shubhangi 🦄 (@itnalifekharaab) May 26, 2020

Salman Khan launches FRSH

Taking to his social media handle on May 25, 2020, Salman Khan launched his new grooming and personal care brand FRSH. Khan is always seen releasing his films on the occasion of Eid but due to COVID-19 lockdown, film releases and film shoots have been put on a hold. However, it did not stop Khan from a new launch as he decided to make the most of this opportunity and gave his fans FRSH. The first product that Salman Khan’s FRSH decided to launch was hand sanitizers. It is the need of the hour and is more important than deodorants and perfumes, the actor said.

In the video post, Khan talks about his new brand and says, “FRSH is spelt as F-R-S-H.” Giving the logic behind this, the actor jokingly said that if ‘there’ can be substituted with ‘thr’ then why cannot we substitute ‘fresh’ with ‘FRSH’. He talked about how it is important to sanitise. In the video, he also says that after a few days they will launch other products like deodorants, body wipe, and perfumes. He talked about how the quality of FRSH is and also mention that the prices will be affordable.

