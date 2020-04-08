The Debate
Good News: 5-year-old Writes Heartfelt Letter To 93-year-old Neighbour Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus, a heartwarming exchange of letters between a 5-year-old girl and her 93-year-old neighbour, amid lockdown, is winning the hearts of people.

Coronavirus: 5-year-old writes to 93-year-old neighbour, amid lockdown

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, where most people have been indoors in complete isolation, a 93-year-old isolated man was left in awe of a letter that he received. Recently, a tweet displaying an adorable letter exchange between two neighbours, is winning the hearts of people all around the globe. A little girl, concerned of the disruptions being caused because of the coronavirus outbreak, wrote a heartwarming letter to her neighbour.

Heartwarming letters

A 5-year-old concerned girl wrote a heartfelt letter to her 93-year-old neighbour informing him her name and her age. She also reminded the elderly man that he was not alone in these dark times by sending him a painting of a rainbow that she had drawn. The little one also asked the man to write back to her if possible. The 93-year-old, who was left pleased with the letter, wrote back a heartwarming letter to the adorable kid. He also reminds her of the bad situation due to coronavirus and advised to follow the rules and stay isolated in order to overcome the pandemic. He further praised the drawing that she had sent him and informed her that he would put it up on his window for the public to see. The man ended the heartfelt response by thanking the 5-year-old for writing to him. 

Netizens amazed

First Published:
