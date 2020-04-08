Good News: 5-year-old Writes Heartfelt Letter To 93-year-old Neighbour Amid Lockdown

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, where most people have been indoors in complete isolation, a 93-year-old isolated man was left in awe of a letter that he received. Recently, a tweet displaying an adorable letter exchange between two neighbours, is winning the hearts of people all around the globe. A little girl, concerned of the disruptions being caused because of the coronavirus outbreak, wrote a heartwarming letter to her neighbour.
A 5-year-old concerned girl wrote a heartfelt letter to her 93-year-old neighbour informing him her name and her age. She also reminded the elderly man that he was not alone in these dark times by sending him a painting of a rainbow that she had drawn. The little one also asked the man to write back to her if possible. The 93-year-old, who was left pleased with the letter, wrote back a heartwarming letter to the adorable kid. He also reminds her of the bad situation due to coronavirus and advised to follow the rules and stay isolated in order to overcome the pandemic. He further praised the drawing that she had sent him and informed her that he would put it up on his window for the public to see. The man ended the heartfelt response by thanking the 5-year-old for writing to him.
My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health ☺️ - and he has recieved the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbor and he wrote back to her 😢❤— LMS 🐾 (@hey_im_ginger) April 6, 2020
Just please read, it should make you smile.🌼 pic.twitter.com/VPXkQgxXOh
this is so lovely. I used to chat to a lovely man who was recovering in a convalescent home near my house when i was about 8 or 9. he was just lovely and we kept in touch by writing to each other even after he went home. this reminded me of that. ❤️😊— Fiona Shearer (@EQIMSouthHC) April 6, 2020
Same age as our neighbour we keeping an eye on...👍💥 pic.twitter.com/Ndi87TnO4A— wayne holloway (@waynex) April 6, 2020
Your grandad's handwriting looks just like my grandads did. He used to write us letters or messages in cards. I love that this has made me think of him ❤️— Michelle (@Mich_G_123) April 6, 2020
Please tell your Grandad that he is an absolute legend. This has really warmed my heart. Stay safe ❤️— Kevin (@yorkiepud76) April 6, 2020
And now we are all waiting for their next letters😍😍— aguerooooo (@StewartPinner1) April 6, 2020
I feel quite lifted by this a 5yr old and a 93yr old becoming mates 😍😍
This is so lovely... shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time ❤️— Marcella woodcock (@cellawoody) April 6, 2020
This is the loveliest thing! Really heartwarming. Your grandad is so sweet in his response and Kirah is very kind. May they inspire a wave of kindness, reminding us all to be Kirah at number 9!— Hattie Glenn (@HattieG1) April 6, 2020
Words of HOPE✊🏽— Vivek korikana (@vivekkorikana) April 6, 2020
Well Done Kirah and Ron!— Tax (@simonhcbenson) April 7, 2020
Community Spirit at its best in these dark times
Stay Sane And Stay Safe!
