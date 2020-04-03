Video: Quarantine Prank Goes Hilariously Wrong, Netizens In Splits

As the coronavirus outbreak has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries, people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a prank of wearing the hoodie back to front has taken the internet by storm. However, one particular video, in which the prank did not go as planned, has gone viral.

Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for...😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

In the prank, a person is required to wear the hoodie back to front and stand in from of an open fridge. The idea behind the prank is to trick someone into believing that they are standing facing the fridge until they pull down the hoodie and surprise them. Although, the video, which has been shared on several social media platforms, went hilariously wrong.

'Classic'

The video shared by a Twitter user, Rex Chapman, has been viewed nearly six million times. The video has also garnered more than two lakh likes and thousands of comments. The video has started a laughing riot as one user wrote, “This was an excellent reaction meme”. Another user also wrote, “At least he is close to the ice packs..”.

OMG... that was hilarious! Though I may need to rethink a few future pranks. — 🙌🏼 Wash, Rinse, Repeat 🙌🏾 (@amen2me) March 31, 2020

Classic! — Aramis Hall (@AramisHall) April 1, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

The poor guy !! https://t.co/7Vj1kXzb1Z — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) April 2, 2020

Omg I laughed so hard — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) April 1, 2020

Ahhhh it hurts just watching HAHAHA https://t.co/hh1gKIQ5Mn — Gurpreet Singh (@gpt__28) April 2, 2020

Oh this is just too good. 😂 https://t.co/xMKkW4zLPG — James Noble (@JSNoble) April 2, 2020

This is the funniest thing I've seen all week https://t.co/423yGNOQRj — brinotherhino (@brinotherhino1) April 2, 2020

Provides a timely light moment... 😁 — Robert Junebug (@robertjunebug) April 1, 2020

OMFG I WASN'T READY HAHAHAA https://t.co/iuyPH4aiYo — Gilbert Matos (@Punisherx6) April 2, 2020

I don't get it, do they not see their feet are backward? — BentAynFan (@BentAynFan) March 31, 2020

