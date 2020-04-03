The Debate
Video: Quarantine Prank Goes Hilariously Wrong, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

A prank of wearing the hoodie back to front has taken the internet by storm. However, one video, in which the prank did not go as planned, has gone viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Quarantine prank

As the coronavirus outbreak has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries, people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a prank of wearing the hoodie back to front has taken the internet by storm. However, one particular video, in which the prank did not go as planned, has gone viral. 

In the prank, a person is required to wear the hoodie back to front and stand in from of an open fridge. The idea behind the prank is to trick someone into believing that they are standing facing the fridge until they pull down the hoodie and surprise them. Although, the video, which has been shared on several social media platforms, went hilariously wrong. 

'Classic'

The video shared by a Twitter user, Rex Chapman, has been viewed nearly six million times. The video has also garnered more than two lakh likes and thousands of comments. The video has started a laughing riot as one user wrote, “This was an excellent reaction meme”. Another user also wrote, “At least he is close to the ice packs..”.

First Published:
COMMENT
