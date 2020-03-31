The Debate
Coronavirus Crisis: US Doctor Sings John Lennon's 'Imagine' To Cheer People; Watch

What’s Viral

While coronavirus cases are continuously climbing, a US doctor's song performance on John Lennon's track 'Imagine', is winning hearts all around the globe.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: US doctor performs John Lennon's 'Imagine', watch video

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused immense fear among people and as the cases have continued to escalate, people have resorted to work from their homes in an attempt to fight COVID-19. However, in dark situations like these, the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have time and again, been present and available amid all the stress and panic. In a recent video that went viral on social media, a doctor is seen singing to John Lennon's track 'Imagine', winning hearts all around the globe.

Dr. Elvis Francois, who works as an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took to his official accounts on Facebook and Instagram to share a video of him singing to the track 'Imagine'. His fellow surgeon resident, Dr. William Robinson, is also seen accompanying him on a piano. Dr. Elvis has been singing and sharing videos of his performance since a long time now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doctor Elvis (@doctor.elvis.francois) on

Read: David Warner Nominates Virat Kohli To Shave Off His Head For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Not his first performance

Since posted, Dr. Elvis' video has garnered over 2,00,000 likes on Facebook and around 4,04,000 views on Instagram. This is not the first time that his video has taken the world by storm. Dr. Elvis has also shared other videos of him performing to songs, in an attempt to keep the spirits of people high, in tough times like these.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doctor Elvis (@doctor.elvis.francois) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doctor Elvis (@doctor.elvis.francois) on

Read: Covid-19 Lockdown: Quarantine Challenges That Have Trended So Far On Social Media

Netizens amazed

Netizens were smitten on listening to Dr. Elvis performance during the COVID-19 outbreak. His songs seemed to spread positivity, hope and a sense of togetherness. Many people took to Twitter to share the lovely song being performed by the doctor and his colleague. Mayo Clinic also shared the video of their surgeon's attempt to imbibe hope and motivation in people during this health emergency.

Read: Coronavirus: Mom Comes Up With 'genius' Method To Keep Kids Away During Work From Home

Read: Coronavirus: Astrophysicist Ends Up In Hospital After Failed Invention

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
