Coronavirus Crisis: US Doctor Sings John Lennon's 'Imagine' To Cheer People; Watch

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused immense fear among people and as the cases have continued to escalate, people have resorted to work from their homes in an attempt to fight COVID-19. However, in dark situations like these, the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have time and again, been present and available amid all the stress and panic. In a recent video that went viral on social media, a doctor is seen singing to John Lennon's track 'Imagine', winning hearts all around the globe.

Dr. Elvis Francois, who works as an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took to his official accounts on Facebook and Instagram to share a video of him singing to the track 'Imagine'. His fellow surgeon resident, Dr. William Robinson, is also seen accompanying him on a piano. Dr. Elvis has been singing and sharing videos of his performance since a long time now.

Not his first performance

Since posted, Dr. Elvis' video has garnered over 2,00,000 likes on Facebook and around 4,04,000 views on Instagram. This is not the first time that his video has taken the world by storm. Dr. Elvis has also shared other videos of him performing to songs, in an attempt to keep the spirits of people high, in tough times like these.

Netizens amazed

Netizens were smitten on listening to Dr. Elvis performance during the COVID-19 outbreak. His songs seemed to spread positivity, hope and a sense of togetherness. Many people took to Twitter to share the lovely song being performed by the doctor and his colleague. Mayo Clinic also shared the video of their surgeon's attempt to imbibe hope and motivation in people during this health emergency.

We have been singing "Imagine" ALL DAY! Dr. Elvis Francois of @MayoClinic stole our hearts last night with his version of the song during @iHeartRadio's 'Living Room Concert for America.' Take a listen! #PressPlay #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/9zCkY8lyUS — People Of Color (@itsPOClive) March 31, 2020

Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one. #covid_19 #healthcareworkers #imagine (via @doctor.elvis.francois) pic.twitter.com/zLp6Q3Enma — CITY ALERT | Digital + Events (@CityAlert) March 31, 2020

My emotions. ❤️ Thank you Doctor Elvis for this. @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/JWUu3Z1EEA — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 30, 2020

This is the version of Imagine I can get behind!

Dr Elvis Francoishttps://t.co/4r8p5kYuvq pic.twitter.com/ZlX1lJwLlm — Blake Schultz (@BlakeSchltz) March 25, 2020

I laughed when the celebrities sang this...



I cried when Dr. Elvis Francois sang it❤️



This is what a hero looks like👇🏻@MayoClinic @GitRDoneLarry pic.twitter.com/VHoGZY6kaz — hyperpotsmama (@hyperpotsmama) March 24, 2020

Thank you to Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson for finding the time to uplift their peers (AKA the real heroes) #NationalDoctorsDay. pic.twitter.com/60H4gK0ytx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 30, 2020

AMAZING!!! Dr. Elvis L. Francois and Dr. William Robinson, Chief residents in the Orthopedic Department at the @MayoClinic in Minnesota...

➡️https://t.co/U6DXhZlp7V pic.twitter.com/7YBGZrbcsZ — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 26, 2020

