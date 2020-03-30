How To Make Hair Dyes At Home During The COVID-19 Lockdown Quarantine?

During the current COVID-19 lockdown, many people are worried about their hair colour. During the lockdown only the essential shops are open and people who want to dye hair at home are wondering about how to make a hair dye at home. There are many ways in which one can do this. Here are five ways on how to make a hair dye at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

1. Carrot Juice

To give your hair a reddish-orange hint, one can always use carrot juice. The colour of this hair dye depends on the colour of one’s hair. To make this hair dye at home, one just needs to mix carrot juice with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil and apply it on hair. After applying, one should wrap it in plastic and keep it for at least an hour. To rinse it, apple cider vinegar is preferred.

2. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice can be used to give a deeper red tint to the hair. One can always use it instead of carrot juice for a darker red tint. The steps to make and apply are the same as that of carrot juice.

3. Lemon Juice

Lemon Juice can be used to give your hair sunkissed highlights naturally. To use lemon juice as hair dye, one should spray the lemon juice by using a spray bottle on hair. Then use a comb to spread it evenly through hair. One should keep it for at least an hour. It is preferred to sit outside in the sun to make use of this hair dye made out of lemon juice.

4. Coffee

To make hair dye out of coffee, one should brew a strong cup of a dark roast coffee. Then, mix around a half a cup of coffee with 2tbsp of coffee grounds and 1 cup of leave-in hair conditioner. Apply this mixture over damp hair and leave it for at least an hour before washing it out.

5. Sage

To make hair dye at home with sage, one should steep around a cup of dried sage in boiling water for at least 30 minutes. The more time one gives to steep, the darker the tint becomes. After the water becomes cool, strain out the sage. Pour this sage water over the hair for as long as possible and keep it at least 15 minutes before washing it out.