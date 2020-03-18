Coronavirus: From 'cat Cricket' To 'self-isolation Olympics', People Share Creative Ideas

Surrounded by virus fear on one hand and lockdown on the other, people now have an ample amount of alone-time to themselves. In an attempt to keep people who have already been exposed, or who might get exposed in future, away from other people as much as possible, the advisories for self-isolation and quarantine have increased and so has the creativity of people.

Quarantine Games?

Even in such a stressful situation like this, people have time and again come out with creative, yet hilarious ideas to make isolation and social-distancing interesting and fun. 'Quarantine Games' - the recent trend on Twitter has netizens hooked, pitching in creative ideas and hilarious ways to battle isolation and loneliness.

Pet friendly isolation

The games that include pets have topped the list of all creative ideas, garnering not only appreciation but also inspiration and even more new ideas, in order to fight isolation. In case, you yourself are looking for ways to have fun with your pets while in isolation, here are some interesting examples.

Good morning! If you are in quarantine you can play some games with your pet. 🐱🐶🐭🐹🐰



pic.twitter.com/8eER2DL1JU — ChatNoir #FBPE #FBR (@Beaute_du_Noir) March 17, 2020

Surely a candidate for a new Sport in the inaugural Self-Isolation Olympics that we surely have to get going some point soon? pic.twitter.com/b0Hv5vEuGw — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕓𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕠𝕟 🔰 (@mikewarburton) March 15, 2020

I’ve invented a game of “cat cricket”.



🏏My cat has to defend the box from my ping pong ball.



🏏If the ball hits the cardboard, that’s a point to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️



🏏If she bats it away that’s a point to her. 😺



First to ten wins. 🙌🏼



Just look at that leg glance... 🏏 #Caturday pic.twitter.com/FBAUGYbND2 — Chris Lee 👨🏻‍💻🇪🇺 (@CMRLee) March 14, 2020

Entertainment done right

In a lockdown situation, schools, gyms, theatres, restaurants and parks have also been closed down in order to prevent people coming in contact with each other in big numbers, but people have not stepped behind of any chance to miss out on the fun and keep themselves entertained.

Me building a makeshift gym in my living room during self quarantine pic.twitter.com/KGRLuabO3A — Eric D (@ericd) March 15, 2020

Quarantine Day 4. My friend’s home poker game... pic.twitter.com/K1nTuldkf2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2020

Sports are still on

Besides all of these ideas, a few other people have come up with mind-boggling and ingenious ideas of creating a sporty, playful atmosphere in their vicinity.

Quarantine Day 2: “Dear Diary, taught my monkey how to play table tennis today. I can no longer defeat him.” pic.twitter.com/AvCiZEJkwt — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 17, 2020

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

Working from home

While most people have received an order of 'work from home', memes circulating these orders are doing rounds on the internet.

In light of the recent health emergency, the fear of Coronavirus has escalated, bringing in fear and stress in the lives of people. These unusual ideas however have been able to bring in tons of reactions besides hope and a sense of togetherness in people.

