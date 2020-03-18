The Debate
Coronavirus: From 'cat Cricket' To 'self-isolation Olympics', People Share Creative Ideas

What’s Viral

Coronavirus fear might have escalated, leaving people in isolation, but netizens however, have come up with a recent trend on twitter - 'Quarantine games'.

Coronavirus: people in isolation pitch in creative ideas, watch how

Surrounded by virus fear on one hand and lockdown on the other, people now have an ample amount of alone-time to themselves. In an attempt to keep people who have already been exposed, or who might get exposed in future, away from other people as much as possible, the advisories for self-isolation and quarantine have increased and so has the creativity of people.

Quarantine Games?

Even in such a stressful situation like this, people have time and again come out with creative, yet hilarious ideas to make isolation and social-distancing interesting and fun. 'Quarantine Games' - the recent trend on Twitter has netizens hooked, pitching in creative ideas and hilarious ways to battle isolation and loneliness. 

Pet friendly isolation 

The games that include pets have topped the list of all creative ideas, garnering not only appreciation but also inspiration and even more new ideas, in order to fight isolation. In case, you yourself are looking for ways to have fun with your pets while in isolation, here are some interesting examples. 

Read: COVID-19: France Refuses To Go Under Full Isolation As Lovers Walk Around 'hand In Hand' 

Read: Diogo Dalot Plays Alongside Bruno Fernandes While In Self-quarantine; Watch Video

Entertainment done right

In a lockdown situation, schools, gyms, theatres, restaurants and parks have also been closed down in order to prevent people coming in contact with each other in big numbers, but people have not stepped behind of any chance to miss out on the fun and keep themselves entertained. 

Sports are still on

Besides all of these ideas, a few other people have come up with mind-boggling and ingenious ideas of creating a sporty, playful atmosphere in their vicinity. 

Working from home

While most people have received an order of 'work from home', memes circulating these orders are doing rounds on the internet. 

In light of the recent health emergency, the fear of Coronavirus has escalated, bringing in fear and stress in the lives of people. These unusual ideas however have been able to bring in tons of reactions besides hope and a sense of togetherness in people.

Read: Work-from-home Memes Take Over The Internet As Twitter Revels In Times Of Self-quarantine

Read: Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video With His Pets, Urges Fans To Stay At Home

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
