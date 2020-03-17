Work-from-home Memes Take Over The Internet As Twitter Revels In Times Of Self-quarantine

The Coronavirus outbreak is effecting the whole world at the moment. World governments are trying their best to contain its spread. Schools and colleges have been asked to keep shut as a coronavirus prevention measure. Some offices have been kept shut and employes have been asked to work from home.

READ | 'Be Like The River': Vijay's Words Of Wisdom For His Fans At 'Master' Audio Launch

Work from home memes and work from home ideas have been trending all over the Internet on account of this. People have been advised social distancing and are trying to self-isolate themselves to protect themselves from COVID-19. Read on to know more about work from home memes while being quarantined at home:

READ | Lisa Ray's Coronavirus Prevention Post Has The Beatles Written All Over It

Work from home memes are taking over the internet

READ | Salman Khan Teaches Nephew Ahil How Pose Like 'Sultan'; Watch The Whole Video Here

Desi Work from home memes for meme lovers pic.twitter.com/HKWxDfXLWc — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 17, 2020 Desi Work from home memes for meme lovers pic.twitter.com/yJPZiiWa4N — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 17, 2020

READ | Sanjivani 2 Actor Surbhi Chandna Posts A Heartfelt Note As The Show Airs Its Last Episode

Earlier, the government had issued an advisory detailing 'Social Distancing'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.