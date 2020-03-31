David Warner Nominates Virat Kohli To Shave Off His Head For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

A lot of citizens across the globe may have the luxury of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic but frontline healthworkers do not have this option. Not only are essential health services running but the global health fraternity has seen voluntary work been done by workers and volunteers as they tirelessly try to 'flatten the curve'. During this, a trend began in England called the "COV-Head Challenge". This trend observes people shaving off their heads and making donations to help the National Health Services (NHS) while nominating another friend to do the same.

David Warner takes part in the COV-Head challenge, nominates Virat Kohli

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner, on Tuesday, posted a video on Instagram where he shaved his head off after being nominated by a friend. Warner then proceeded to nominate his Australian teammates Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Australian golfer Travis Smyth, English journalist Piers Morgan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli to do the same. Warner wrote in his caption, "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??". Here is the post.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, revealed that he and his wife, Hindi film actor Anushka Sharma, made a contribution to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight the deadly coronavirus disease.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

IPL 2020 delayed by coronavirus, cancellation possible

Virat Kohli and David Warner would have played their first IPL match on Tuesday and Wednesday as they were set to lead their IPL 2020 sides (RCB and SRH). However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Reports are now emerging that IPL cancellation may be on the cards as well. Official confirmation over the IPL's future has not been announced by the BCCI yet.

