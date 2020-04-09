Coronavirus: Photo of villagers maintaining social distancing inspires people

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking picture from a village in Odisha. The picture has inspired people in large numbers, who have showered a host of comments. The picture shows the villagers standing it round spots, maintaining social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

The picture comes from a tribal village at Koraput District Odisha, where the villagers can be seen standing in the marked spots at some distance, maintaining the rules of social distancing. They can be seen waiting in the spot for their turn to come. The picture comes with a strong message of villagers abiding the norms of social distancing.

What is education without understanding!

These villagers give a very good lesson to the world. PC L Kurien pic.twitter.com/mEnzCxaQu1 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 9, 2020

Raising awareness

The picture was shared on Twitter, by Sudha Ramen, who captioned it, “What is education without understanding! These villagers give a very good lesson to the world. PC L Kurien.” The picture has garnered, over 742 Likes and 164 Retweets. People have showered a host of comments on the efficiency of the village people, who can be seen following the rules of social distancing better than the ones residing in the town.

This picture teach us education is not only about black inks and white papers and based on your results.

It based on your characteristic , common sense and mostly self realisation. — Dilip Reddy 🇮🇳 (@IamDilipreddy) April 9, 2020

These people we educate easily, where as educated people only the problem now, they r not coordinating , not following the rules — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) April 9, 2020

Education is nothing to so with Discipline and knowledge. Present education doesn't give any moral education. I see lot of people in educated area like Mambalam, Chennai breaking social distance in shops and other areas. — ராஜ்மோகன் / Rajmohan (@CVPMOHAN) April 9, 2020

