Coronavirus: Photo Of Villagers Maintaining Social Distancing Inspires People

What’s Viral

The picture from a tribal village at Koraput District Odisha shows the villagers standing it round spots, maintaining social distance amid lockdown.

Updated On:
Coronavirus: Photo of villagers maintaining social distancing inspires people

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking picture from a village in Odisha. The picture has inspired people in large numbers, who have showered a host of comments. The picture shows the villagers standing it round spots, maintaining social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

The picture comes from a tribal village at Koraput District Odisha, where the villagers can be seen standing in the marked spots at some distance, maintaining the rules of social distancing. They can be seen waiting in the spot for their turn to come. The picture comes with a strong message of villagers abiding the norms of social distancing.

Raising awareness

The picture was shared on Twitter, by Sudha Ramen, who captioned it, “What is education without understanding! These villagers give a very good lesson to the world. PC L Kurien.” The picture has garnered, over 742 Likes and 164 Retweets. People have showered a host of comments on the efficiency of the village people, who can be seen following the rules of social distancing better than the ones residing in the town. 

 

 

First Published:
