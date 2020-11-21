'Cosplay Cat': Kitty Dresses Up As Fictional Characters, Netizens Seek 'fashion Advice'

In a video that depicts various ‘fashion styles’, a cat can be seen dressing up in different attires, trying to imitate different fictional characters. In the video, the cat can be seen dressing up as Harry Potter, Dr. Who, Sherlock Holmes, Beetlejuice, and Captain Jack Sparrow. Posted on Reddit account ‘u/pkkballer22’, the video has made all the netizens nostalgic as they remember their favourite fictional characters and call the cat a ‘Cosplay Cat’.

Cat dressed as fictional characters

The 18 seconds short video begins with the cat standing on a marble platform. At first, the cat dresses up like Harry Potter. It can be seen wearing a red sweater with black coat. Also, the cat is wearing round frame specs to make it look more real. “Fashion styles of fictional characters” reads the text on top of the screen. Then comes the cat dressed up as Dr. Who, wearing a scarf which is tied on the neck and a black hat. The cat is also dressed up as Sherlock Holmes in which it can be seen wearing a colour coordinated outfit and cap. Next comes the character of Beetlejuice, in which the cat can be seen with spikes. The cat can be seen wearing black and white striped outfit with a black tie. Lastly, the cat comes dressed up as Jack Sparrow, wearing a pirate cap. In the end, the cat can be seen twirling in the pirate like outfit.

Uploaded on November 20, the video has been upvoted 99 per cent of times. "This is my wonderful kitty, Badger and he IS very patient and smart! He knows a ton of tricks, is my constant shadow and lives for attention and treats", wrote a user, explaining the cat. Another Reddit user wrote, "I used to be reluctant to dress my cat up cos he seems to dislike it, like most cats. Then I got him a bow and he forgot about it after 30 seconds and looked even more adorable for several days. This Christmas is going to be hell for him, he's getting so many outfits". To this, one person replied, "Mine now has a unicorn hoodie, panda bear hoodie, elf outfit, reindeer horns, a fox sweater, a few costumes, plus all of his practical clothing like a reflective jacket, raincoat, winter coat and bathrobe. After realizing a coat means going for a walk and not freezing, he was living it. At first treats and loads of playing were required, but now I can pretty much put anything on him".

