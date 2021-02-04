Couple Poses On Cliff's Edge For A Photo, Viral Post Makes Netizens Laud 'editing Skills'

A picture of a couple taken at the Gulek castle, Turkey, has left the netizens completely divided. The image shows the man standing on the edge of a cliff while he is posing for a picture. Few netizens believe that it is an amazing camera trick, while others are just calling it the ‘magic of photoshop’. “What’s stopping you from doing this?”, read the caption of the breathtaking image.

The image shows a couple holding each other’s hand. However, something which is bizarre is that the man is standing off the cliff. While one of his feet is in the air, the other foot is hidden from the camera, making it look like it is completely off the cliff. Let’s have a look at the image.

Whats stopping you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/XwSBJScSrU — Shreela Roy (@sredits) February 2, 2021

Netizens react

"Who says anything’s stopping me? Just can’t find a higher enough cliff to push him off of", wrote a person making a sarcastic remark. Tweeples have shared the real image of the place and it shows that this is not actually a cliff. Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 5K likes. "I have seen on several occasions in such touristic spots, people crossing over fences to take pictures. It's senseless and extremely dangerous. Life is the most precious and fragile of gifts. Heart goes out to the young boys and the husband who had to witness this", wrote a Twitter user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Nothing to worry .. this is the place to shoot .. neeche khai nhi hai .. neeche mast jjagah jis wajah se darr nhi lgta ..". Netizens can be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions.

Not everything you see in social media is true ..

Perfect example of social media 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t4PmPWUQ62 — GauRav,Salmanic❤️ (@DSP3105) February 2, 2021

Good editing skills, I should answer. — Zacko Wacko (@Zackowackomacko) February 2, 2021

A trustworthy girlfriend who won’t let go in exactly this moment. https://t.co/Oz4LKPjZVB — Sarthak Raizada (@sarthakraizada) February 3, 2021

Desire to live a longer life! https://t.co/6ghwKUc5dO — Abhishek Chaurasia (@Abhi_MAMC) February 3, 2021

Lack of photoshopping skills. https://t.co/LmioPsCojR — Ankitsingh Shekhawat (@AnkitsinghShe16) February 3, 2021

