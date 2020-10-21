Video: Doctor Performs Garba In PPE Kit After Duty Amid COVID-19; Netizens Laud Her Spirit

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Navratri events across the country have been scaled down. However, a video of a healthcare worker performing Garba in a PPE kit has rekindled people’s enthusiasm towards the festival. A video of the same has been shared on Instagram by the health care worker named Karishma Takrani, who described it as "Post duty scenes."

In the short video, Takrani could be seen dancing to the tunes of a Gujarati folk song. Despite being covered head to toe in protective gear and a mask, the health care professional content to play Garba with all her enthusiasm. The video which shows her twirling and swirling in the hospital compound, concludes by a wishing everyone “Happy Navratri.”

Since shared earlier this week, the video is making headlines. With over 575 likes and multiple comments, the clip is spreading joy across platforms. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "I am Gujarati and I love Garba." The post also captured the attention of Karishma's mother who wrote that she was proud of her daughter. "Dholida dhol re vagad.. mein toh kit peri che" read another comment.

Patients celebrate Navratri

In a similar video, COVID-19 patients and health workers at Mumbai’s Goregaon were captured performing ‘Garba’ in a wholesome video. The traditional clothes of Chania Choli and Dhoti Kurta were replaced by personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks, but the happiness among the people who appeared to be quarantined together has left netizens ‘speechless’. As per the ANI report, they were the healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon and they performed the dance along with the patients.

