Navratri 2020 Day 5 Starts On Oct. 21; See The Day 5 Colour, Meaning And Significance

Navratri is a 9-day festival that celebrates the 9 avatars of Goddess Durga. The Navratri festival commences from October 17 and continues till October 25. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this nine-day of the festival. The forms of the Goddess include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. After the nine days of Navratri, people across India celebrate Vijayadashami which is also known as Dussehra. Read on to know more about Navratri Day 5 significance and the colour code for that day. This year Navratri Day 5 falls on October 21.

Navratri 2020 day 5 Colour and significance

Navratri this year starts with grey colour as the code for Day 1, whereas ends with purple on the Day 9. The colours represent different meaning and it is the same colour of saree or fabric that is adorned to the Goddesses depending on the day. This year, Navratri Day 5 falls on October 21 and the colour for the day is Royal Blue. On October 21, which is the Panchami, devotees perform Skandamata Puja, as well as Saraswati Avahan on this day. It is believed that worshipping the Skanda Mata avatar of Goddes Durga will bring divine energy into the devotee's life. The colour of Panchami is Royal Blue which also signifies divine energy.

Image credits: Shutterstock

The Skanda Mata form of Maa Durga is worshipped on Day 5 of the 9-day festival. Skanda Mata is the mother of Lord Skanda, who is also known as Kartikeya. Goddess Skanda Mata is depicted as a four-hand deity mounted on a lion. The Panchami tithi of Navratri festival starts at 11:18 AM on October 20 and ends at 9:07 AM on October 21. In the 9 day festival, the days are celebrated with some playing Garba, to some visiting pandals and offering their prayers to the different avatars of the Goddess. Many also follow the Navratri colour code, where in most parts of India, people wear the same colour of clothing during the 9-day festival. Check out the Navratri 2020 colours with dates for this year.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock