COVID-19: 32 Ballerinas Virtually Perform Together To Raise Funds For Out Of Work Dancers

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely brought out the good in humankind with people helping each other in every possible way. Recently, a group of ballerinas reportedly joined hands to help dancers in need of financial assistance. In a bid to raise funds, Misty Copeland, the principal dancer with American Ballet theatre collaborated with fellow dance Joseph Phillip to launch the 'Swans for Relief' initiative.

The group consisting of 32 ballerinas from 14 nations, made a visual performance which was later shared on the internet. The dancers have also set up a gofundme page to raise money for the dancer who is now struggling to pay rent or buy food. The mesmerising dance performance has racked up 371557 views on YouTube. It has also gained popularity on Twitter with people lauding the dancers for their performance and their kindness.

Swans For Relief

"For us, the idea of 32 beautiful and strong women from different walks of life coming together to speak the common language of dance felt so unifying and empowering in these uncertain times", the gofudmepage said.

I saw the whole video. So beautiful. Hope Yuzu saw it, too. — IzumiSuzuki2 (@izumi_suzuki2) May 10, 2020

Absolutely stunning. I admit that it made me cry. Swans for Relief, 32 prima ballerinas perform Le Cygne (The Swan) to raise relief funds for dance companies. More at the YouTube. @M_d_M_official Manaがこれを見てくれることを願っています。 美しいです https://t.co/PKbatfxBmN — ethereal spirits (@etherealspirits) May 11, 2020

Just watched! Absolutely beautiful and calming. Thank you 🙏🏽 — never forget who voted for him & why (@bettyb00p00) May 6, 2020

thanks for this gift at this sad moment! your art is especially touching for us now! — Cá (@ca_lups) May 7, 2020

