Black History Month: 'Fierce' Ballerinas From Beaumont To Perform In Texas

A photo of a group of young ballerinas that went viral earlier this month for a photoshoot they did during Black History Month has resurfaced after the group decided to do the play again. The dancers went viral earlier this month and will put on their spring show on February 1, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center located in Beaumont.

'Empowering' photoshoot

The photos were taken by Brandie Perry of Bee Photography who uploaded them on her Facebook page. According to reports, it was just a happy coincidence that the day the family of the dancers decided to take the photos was Black History Month. As per reports the photoshoot was just simply supposed to be a bonding activity for the girls but turned out to become a symbol of empowerment for black women.

The photoshoot was, in fact, the idea of Roshunda Vallery, who is the mother of Taraji, one of the 10 girls in the photo. The idea occurred to Vallery back in December last year when she saw a photo of ballerinas and sent it across to other parents. The families could no immediately decide on a day when all of them were free and eventually decided to hold it in December. All ten girls are part of the iRule Dance Studio, south of Texas.

A group of young ballerinas from iRule dance studio in Beaumont TX has an iconic photo shoot in honor of #BlackHistoryMonth Absolutely incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/7zhzqmmXFn — Jeffery L Carter (@jcarter54) February 24, 2020

When is Black History Month?

Black History Month is an annual observance that first originated in the United States. It is also known as African-American History Month. While it originated in the US, it has reportedly received official recognition from Canada, Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom as well.

It is celebrated as a way to remember important people and the important events for the African diaspora. In the US and Canada, it is celebrated in February but in the Netherlands, Ireland and the UK it is observed in October.