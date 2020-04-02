COVID-19: Classical Dancer Spreads Awareness Through Dance; Watch

As people are trying to spread coronavirus awareness through various means, a veteran classical dancer in Kerala recently came up with her own interpretation. With a message from Kerala’s health minister and talks about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, classical dancer Dr Methil Devika shared a video on YouTube in which she can be seen performing Mohiniyattam. With her performance, Devika aims to remind people how one can fight and overcome the obstacle. furthermore, she also urged everyone to ‘be cautious but be compassionate’.

Shared on April 1, the video since has received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Several internet users have praised her and called her dance performance ‘beautiful’. One user wrote, "The Real Artist... When a dancer uses dance as a weapon to fight Corona. Love it... Motivation for all artistss.. Fan girl Devika chechi”. Another user wrote, “Such a powerful performance..unbelievable...thank you so much for performing on this concept”.

Last month, Devika also shared a video of another dance performance on Facebook. Several Facebook users were delighted to see her performance and even praised her routine. One user wrote, “Loved it .. loved the dance routine, the ambience and the whole feel!”. Another user wrote, “Wow chechi.... Very elegant way of Appreciation Appreciated”.

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, India has more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 58 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected more than 950,000 people.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 48,000 lives worldwide as of April 2. Out of the total infections, 200,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

