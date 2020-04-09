COVID-19: Man dressed as ghost goes on inspection amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world and lives of many upside down, people have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. However, there are people who are still leaving their homes and flouting the lockdown. Amid this, a video has been doing rounds on social media that showed a person allegedly turning into a 'ghost' and scaring people off.

Enforce lockdown

The video that has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account is making people laugh out loud. In the video, it can be seen that a person has dressed up as a ghost, wearing black clothes and a white ghost mask. He can be seen having a stick in his hands and with the other hand he is asking people to leave.

Novel way to enforce lockdown 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8ZpNJEghhR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 8, 2020

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

The video was captioned, “Novel way to enforce lockdown.” It has garnered over 133 Likes and 17 Retweets. While there are many people who can be seen flouting the lockdown, this way of dressing up like a ghost and scaring people away can be a novel way to enforce lockdown. Apart from this, the police of different states have taken up a unique way to raise awareness. They can be seen wearing ghost costumes and stopping people on the road during the lockdown. Have a look at it.

READ: Dog's Hilarious Reaction On Getting A Treat Wins Internet, Watch Video

The video was uploaded on Twitter. In the video to people can be seen wearing masks and black attire with a skeleton drawing on the front and some sort of message taped on their backs. The duo also seems to be surrounded by police and can be seen approaching a biker on the road.

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.