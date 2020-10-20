Video: Maskless Woman Yells 'everybody Dies' As She Coughs On Passengers; Netizens Furious

In a shocking footage, a passenger with no mask aboard the Easyjet flight from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Edinburgh, Scotland, started to cough on her fellow passengers, yelling about death when she was debarred from the flight. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.12 mn lives globally, a woman passenger not only violated the flying safety guidelines but in a bizarre incident jeopardised other flyers’ well being by flouting mask rule.

In a nearly 42 second footage emerged on Twitter, the unidentified lady shouted, “Everybody dies, you know that?!” on board the plane as she coughed, sending the respiratory droplets straight onto faces of the seated passengers. “Every f----ing body dies, whether it’s corona or not! Everybody dies!” She can be heard hurling profanity in the clip that stunned the internet. Walking down the aisle, the idiosyncratic flyer keeps yelling the same warning, "Everybody dies, that’s the only thing that’s real!” The nonplussed travellers lent stares in the way of the frustrated woman as she squawked same lines over and over, until a cabin crew approached her, instructing her to move out of the airbus, immediately. Flight's pilot was also spotted near the concourse witnessing the incident.

Read: Cat Parent Builds Special Room For Her Felines, Netizens Notice 'both Of Them Exploring'

Read: Panda Admires Nature Perched Atop 'sky High' Tree Trunk, Netizens Say 'searching For WiFi'

A rare, Shakespearean tragedy Karen, coughing and yelling “everybody dies!” pic.twitter.com/uICdy0z2QJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 19, 2020

Internet slams 'irresposible' behaviour

Seemingly divided over opinions about masks protocol, users dropped comments some terming the lady as vile while others objecting to the crews’ behaviour for asking her to deplane. “So she got booted off what I surmise is an international flight, after making a reservation, waiting at the airport, waiting in line at the gate, getting boarded, luggage loaded (but not unloaded) and seated for refusing to wear a thin cotton mask?” one opined. "This is why I won’t fly yet because if I was on the plane and someone started this, I’d most definitely get arrested,” another rebuked. “Everybody does die, but everybody doesn’t have to die from a virus we could prevent by being responsible in public,” said one another commenter, making scoff emoticon at lady’s behaviour. “I’ve seen people claim that stay-at-home orders are acts of tyranny,” one other said.

The ultimate entitlement of these people. They can’t even be bothered to inconvenience themselves in the slightest — Roberto Blake 🇺🇸🇵🇦🧢 Awesome Creator Academy (@robertoblake) October 19, 2020

Arrested and charged I hope. When these "people" feel the need to cough like that....makes me cringe on so many levels. The epitome of inhumanity. — Kosta Triantafillou (@kostatriantafi1) October 19, 2020

What has created this class of sociopaths? That is the next important set of studies among the psychology and sociology academic disciplines. — AKisASocialisolationist wash yer damn hands (@AKLienhartMinn) October 19, 2020

De-planing of the Shrew — Jeffrey Walker (@jwalker206) October 19, 2020

My first thought was that I would've stuck out my foot in the aisle. 😇 — V. Stanhope 🧐 (@stanhope_v) October 19, 2020

Not enough of these people get dragged off to the Graybar Hotel for endangering people's lives. That's assault. — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🌊 (@BishesBrew) October 19, 2020

“Everybody dies. Everybody dies! You know that don’t you!?” That was bit traumatic. No need to see someone having a breakdown. — Daniel Winarick, PhD (@DrWinarick) October 19, 2020

I suppose I just don't understand why losing the cost of your ticket, and getting arrested by an air marshal, is worth it... — Spooky Name Here ______ 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@Ninjamonkky) October 19, 2020

Read: Video: 9-month Pregnant Woman Runs 1.6 Km In Over 5 Minutes, Netizens Call Her 'Iron Lady

Read: Man Makes Mini-rollercoaster For His Kids In Backyard, Netizens Call Him 'dad Of The Year'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.