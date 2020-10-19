Video: 9-month Pregnant Woman Runs 1.6 Km In Over 5 Minutes, Netizens Call Her 'Iron Lady'

An awe-inspiring footage of a 9-month pregnant woman running over 1.6 km in under 6 minutes has left the viewers speechless. Makenna Myler shocked the internet community after her husband, Michael Myler, shared a clip on YouTube wherein his 28-year-old wife, a mega fitness aficionado achieved her running goal. Makenna was challenged by her partner to undertake the difficult feat, thinking that his wife wouldn’t meet the said target. However, in a shocker, the enthusiastic woman who has been dedicated to workout routine despite pregnancy proved him wrong.

“She recently ran a mile in just five minutes and 25 seconds,” Michael can be heard stating in a video he posted online, in disbelief, pointing at his wife. In a separate TikTok clip, Michael even asked his followers to find whether his wife just broke a world record. However, the fitness conscious Makenna said in an interview with UK’s broadcaster Buzzfeed that her husband had promised to award her with $100 if she could run the distance in under 8 minutes, and due to pregnancy she has “cut back on her mileage a lot”. The enthusiastic woman added that running was her favourite outlet and despite bed g pregnant she covered miles as it needed effort and patience.

Internet lauds woman's stamina

According to the UK’s Women’s Health magazine, login miles for the pregnant women was only safe but had several benefits such as risk reduction of gestational diabetes, pre-term birth, pre-eclampsia. Aerobic activities and exercise for the women carrying the baby were healthy not only for the mother but also for the child and it can also suppress the feeling of fatigue. Internet users were at a loss of words for the woman’s caliber and stamina for performing the cardio in pregnancy. “I am not pregnant and still slower than her. Need to evaluate my life now,” a commenter on the youtube video said. “Simply shows Women Power,” lauded another. “Outstanding!” One other said.

