Man Makes Mini-rollercoaster For His Kids In Backyard, Netizens Call Him 'dad Of The Year'

In an adorable incident, a father built a mini roller coaster for his children in the backyard amid the quarantine season due to the coronavirus. A video showing the father giving his children the roller coaster ride has hit the internet and the uploader of the video, ‘u/SiyahLeo’, has termed him as the ‘Dad of the year’. Seeing the happiness on the children’s face has left the netizens in complete awe and they say that this is ‘grandpa level effort’.

Dad makes roller coaster for kids

The 18 seconds short video shows the roller coaster track made by using wood and some grey pipe. As the video progresses we see the father give a little push to his daughter who is sitting in an aeroplane cabin and is all set for the ride. On being given a push, the girl goes up and down on the track and can be heard playfully enjoying the ride. Similarly, the father also gives a ride his son, who is sitting in a car shaped cabin.

Uploaded on October 18, the video has managed to gather 565 comments with being upvoted 95 per cent times. "Here's a guy who loved Roller Coaster Tycoon", wrote a Reddit user making a sarcastic remark. Another person wrote, "More like Grandad", to which a person replied, "Grandparents are awesome, they spoil their grandkids maybe because they miss their kids as a child".

(Image Credits: Reddit/r/nextfuckinglevel)

