Good News: ICU team performs an 'extubation dance' as COVID-19 patient recovers | Watch

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the infected countries are overburdened and manned by exhausted medical staff. A recent heartwarming video that was uploaded by a doctor from the United States shows a team of medical professionals celebrating after one of their patients got better and was taken off the ventilator.
Yes, patients do recover from #COVID19 #ARDS. And yes, my #ICU team does do an #extubation dance every time we liberate someone from a #Ventilator. #ARDSAvengers #coronavirus #bestteamever @uclaimchiefs @UCLAHealth @atscommunity @GiladJaffe @HungryDes @NoCoughEng pic.twitter.com/axgV7pOTXU— Nida Qadir, MD (@NidaQadirMD) April 6, 2020
The video that was uploaded on April 6 has already received more than 30 thousand likes and been viewed 727 thousand times. The video has received dozens of comments from users that have loved the little dance and appreciated the good news during this pandemic. Take a look at some of their comments below.
Thank you for this— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2020
Lovely. Keep those dances coming!— Samuel Brown (@DrSamuelBrown) April 6, 2020
We need upbeat...the news is too dire. I love this celebration!!— Mary L Westcott (@westcott_mary) April 8, 2020
Love UCLA doctors and nurses!!— Barbara Livermore (@nonababs) April 6, 2020
Read: Ugandan President Releases Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Read: Xi Calls For Tighter Supervision Of Workplace Safety As China Resumes Work After Coronavirus Battle
That’s awesome!!!! Thank you for being so great at what you all do. @AnnaPodolanczuk praying for a speedy recovery for you!! Get well soon!!— Dani Thomas (@lovemyeagles13) April 9, 2020
Please, you and every other health worker should continue to do your best as we fight this pandemic together.— jennifer confidence (@jenniferconfide) April 9, 2020
We will keep praying for everyone of you.
Because HOPE is a POWERFUL THING! Heroes in action! Thank you for your service... above & beyond the call of duty. I salute you ALL on the frontlines. Bravo! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊 pic.twitter.com/DVaqwBOxCV— DESERT STORM VETERAN🌊🇺🇸 (@JonnyHollywood1) April 9, 2020
Read: Coronavirus: Spain Records Lowest Daily Death Toll In 17 Days With 605 Fatalities
Read: Good News: 101-year-old Man Becomes UK's Oldest Person To Beat Coronavirus
You all are heroes. Thank you for all you do!— Tracy Campanella (@TracyCampanella) April 9, 2020
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.