Good News: ICU Team Performs An 'extubation Dance' As COVID-19 Patient Recovers | Watch

What’s Viral

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent heartwarming video was uploaded by a doctor showing a team of medical professionals celebrating a patients recovery.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good News: ICU team performs an 'extubation dance' as COVID-19 patient recovers | Watch

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the infected countries are overburdened and manned by exhausted medical staff. A recent heartwarming video that was uploaded by a doctor from the United States shows a team of medical professionals celebrating after one of their patients got better and was taken off the ventilator.

'Love this celebration!!'

The video that was uploaded on April 6 has already received more than 30 thousand likes and been viewed 727 thousand times. The video has received dozens of comments from users that have loved the little dance and appreciated the good news during this pandemic. Take a look at some of their comments below.

