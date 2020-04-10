Good News: ICU team performs an 'extubation dance' as COVID-19 patient recovers | Watch

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the infected countries are overburdened and manned by exhausted medical staff. A recent heartwarming video that was uploaded by a doctor from the United States shows a team of medical professionals celebrating after one of their patients got better and was taken off the ventilator.

'Love this celebration!!'

The video that was uploaded on April 6 has already received more than 30 thousand likes and been viewed 727 thousand times. The video has received dozens of comments from users that have loved the little dance and appreciated the good news during this pandemic. Take a look at some of their comments below.

Thank you for this — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2020

Lovely. Keep those dances coming! — Samuel Brown (@DrSamuelBrown) April 6, 2020

We need upbeat...the news is too dire. I love this celebration!! — Mary L Westcott (@westcott_mary) April 8, 2020

Love UCLA doctors and nurses!! — Barbara Livermore (@nonababs) April 6, 2020

That’s awesome!!!! Thank you for being so great at what you all do. @AnnaPodolanczuk praying for a speedy recovery for you!! Get well soon!! — Dani Thomas (@lovemyeagles13) April 9, 2020

Please, you and every other health worker should continue to do your best as we fight this pandemic together.

We will keep praying for everyone of you. — jennifer confidence (@jenniferconfide) April 9, 2020

Because HOPE is a POWERFUL THING! Heroes in action! Thank you for your service... above & beyond the call of duty. I salute you ALL on the frontlines. Bravo! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊 pic.twitter.com/DVaqwBOxCV — DESERT STORM VETERAN🌊🇺🇸 (@JonnyHollywood1) April 9, 2020

You all are heroes. Thank you for all you do! — Tracy Campanella (@TracyCampanella) April 9, 2020

