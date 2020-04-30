COVID-19: Netizens Share Hilarious Lockdown Memes, Say 'everyday Is Same'

What’s Viral

From jokes related to paycheck, conference calls to monotonous routines, and work from home, people are sharing COVID-19 jokes to keep everyone entertained.

COVID-19

As of April 30, the coronavirus pandemic infected over 3,236,296 worldwide, while 228,611 fatalities have been reported so far as people remain confined at homes due to the lockdown. Amid the isolation, the netizens have taken to the internet to share hilarious lockdown memes to cope with social distancing. Forced to turn to social media in unprecedented times, users are sharing jokes related to the pandemic that has sparked laughter across the internet. From humour related to the paycheck, awful morning conference calls to monotonous routines, and work from home, people are trying best to keep everyone entertained and spread the smile online.

Lockdown memes break the internet

Attributed to the users that are internet savvy and trying to keep boredom at bay in the lockdown past the hobbies, some of the jokes and memes making rounds on the internet will cause to chuckle when the world struck with a major global health crisis. While many countries witnessed a dip in the rate of infection and the death toll as they prepared to ease restrictions for the people to resume businesses, people are hoping to return to normalcy in their everyday lives in weeks ahead.

