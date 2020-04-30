COVID-19: Netizens Share Hilarious Lockdown Memes, Say 'everyday Is Same'

As of April 30, the coronavirus pandemic infected over 3,236,296 worldwide, while 228,611 fatalities have been reported so far as people remain confined at homes due to the lockdown. Amid the isolation, the netizens have taken to the internet to share hilarious lockdown memes to cope with social distancing. Forced to turn to social media in unprecedented times, users are sharing jokes related to the pandemic that has sparked laughter across the internet. From humour related to the paycheck, awful morning conference calls to monotonous routines, and work from home, people are trying best to keep everyone entertained and spread the smile online.

Lockdown memes break the internet

Attributed to the users that are internet savvy and trying to keep boredom at bay in the lockdown past the hobbies, some of the jokes and memes making rounds on the internet will cause to chuckle when the world struck with a major global health crisis. While many countries witnessed a dip in the rate of infection and the death toll as they prepared to ease restrictions for the people to resume businesses, people are hoping to return to normalcy in their everyday lives in weeks ahead.

When my $1200 check from Trump comes in pic.twitter.com/AR5r9vK3Ht — Tax Evasion Savant (@Whereisblockaye) April 9, 2020

"post lockdown"

Restaurant guy: ye full plate momos aur double cheez pizza ka order kiska h..?

She: pic.twitter.com/OpZ3gEH3Dt — _life_is_a_meme (@_life_is_a_meme) April 30, 2020

Lockdown in a meme pic.twitter.com/zo0cvzHdS8 — Elleah (@elleahmorgan) April 30, 2020

Friend calling and telling plans to go out on 4 May

Me who knows lockdown will extend: pic.twitter.com/rjAW4rhEvC — 🌸 (@aarohi_memes) April 23, 2020

Hair styles of boys at the end of Lockdown.. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/UBzVh95AWp — Sacred Memes For Strangers Teens Of Winterfell (@sacred_for) April 23, 2020

The AI meme generator really understands my productivity issues during lockdown pic.twitter.com/NsMC3VmmyB — DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) April 29, 2020

English teacher waiting for lockdown to get over so she can give an essay on "How I spent my quarantine". pic.twitter.com/1FYvzz9pBk — mememe (@2EZ4MEME) April 29, 2020

When u are going out in lockdown pic.twitter.com/CH2rr1ma4k — Shivam Bora (@so_called_memes) April 29, 2020

I think we need a giggle. Post the most recent meme you saved that made you laugh



I'll start pic.twitter.com/2xHRvXQ3ZV — Emily but on lockdown ⚡ (@EmStreams) April 29, 2020

Couples After lockdown be like pic.twitter.com/BSGhxX5F5a — Indian Memes Only (@Indianmemesonly) April 29, 2020

People roaming outside during lockdown when they see drone coming towards them pic.twitter.com/MSfPLMstao — sanitized.memes.for.quarentined.teens (@Sanatized_Memes) April 29, 2020

Lockdown restrictions starting to look like this pic.twitter.com/L9fL5S0hyL — Mzansi Memes™ (@MzansiMemes) April 26, 2020

