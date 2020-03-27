Coronavirus: Patient Leaves Heartwarming Note For ICU 'rockstars' After Recovery

Amid the escalating fear of coronavirus, people all around the world have resorted to home quarantine and isolation. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors and healthcare workers around the world have resorted to working day and night in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Cleveland Clinic shared a a heartwarming message of a COVID-19 patient that he wrote on the window of his ICU room, after recovery on their social media handles.

'You all are Rockstars'

The window of one ICU room at the Cleveland clinic was lit up with appreciation and love for the staff, after a patient who had been been tested positive left the clinic room after recovery. The man who had spent endless nights in the ICU room could not help but recall the staff's endless hard work and dedication that he had witnessed from his hospital bed. He, thus left them a heartfelt message, calling them 'Rockstars', that was posted by the staff at Cleveland Clinic on their official Instagram page.

Since the time the hearfelt post was shared, the post has collected over 19,500 likes on Instagram and more than 700 comments from people all over the world, who were deeply touched by the heartfelt message. Cleveland Clinic also took to Twitter to share the message. The tweet by the hospital staff received worldwide attention and appreciation with likes above 1,800 and over 500 retweets.

We received this touching message from a COVID-19 patient who recently went home.



While being treated, our caregivers frequently communicated with him by writing on the glass door in the isolation room.



To our caregivers, you uplift and inspire us all.❤️ pic.twitter.com/u6OdeRgw1F — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) March 24, 2020

Netizens struck with joy

Netizens were struck with joy and love on reading the man's experience while he was suffering from coronavirus, more with the hospital staff that worked round the clock to help patients recover. People left their gratitude for the staff and the man, who dedicated a special term for the healthcare workers: 'You all are rockstars'.

Just heartwarming... and very much needed now. Thank you for sharing this. 🥰 — LSJ (@LJohn814) March 25, 2020

This is heartwarming. God bless them all indeed. — Damilola Badejoh (@Damilola178) March 24, 2020

God bless all the dedicated healthcare workers putting their lives on the line for us 24/7. pic.twitter.com/4j39wlZBME — donlinka (@donlinka) March 25, 2020

This is awesome! — Debbie Campbell (@diamondrvp1) March 26, 2020

So proud and honored to be an employee at CCIRH in Vero Beach Florida! Such amazing caregivers!!! Keep up the great work!!! ❤️ — yabniaseeley (@yabniaseeley) March 26, 2020

Hats off to the workers at the hospitals all over the world and prayers go out to everyone my god watch over us and guide us and help us get safe again in jesus name amen — Christine Bywater (@ChristineBywat3) March 27, 2020

They're all rockstars & so much more! ❤ — Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) March 26, 2020

After this is over, we need to have a national parade for all hospital workers, delivery people, cashiers, and so on. And do it annually to remember what they did... and also, hopefully in remembering prevent this from happening again. — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) March 26, 2020

