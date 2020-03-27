The Debate
Coronavirus: Patient Leaves Heartwarming Note For ICU 'rockstars' After Recovery

What’s Viral

While COVID-19 fear has continued to escalate, a patient after his recovery from coronavirus, left a heartwarming message for the ICU staff, winning hearts

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: patient leaves adorable message for ICU staff after recovery

Amid the escalating fear of coronavirus, people all around the world have resorted to home quarantine and isolation. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors and healthcare workers around the world have resorted to working day and night in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Cleveland Clinic shared a a heartwarming message of a COVID-19 patient that he wrote on the window of his ICU room, after recovery on their social media handles.

'You all are Rockstars'

The window of one ICU room at the Cleveland clinic was lit up with appreciation and love for the staff, after a patient who had been been tested positive left the clinic room after recovery. The man who had spent endless nights in the ICU room could not help but recall the staff's endless hard work and dedication that he had witnessed from his hospital bed. He, thus left them a heartfelt message, calling them 'Rockstars', that was posted by the staff at Cleveland Clinic on their official Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cleveland Clinic (@clevelandclinic) on

Read: Video Of Octopus Hiding In Shell Amid Threat Highlights Importance Of Self-isolation

Read: Taylor Swift Surprises Some Of Her Fans With Money Donations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Since the time the hearfelt post was shared, the post has collected over 19,500 likes on Instagram and more than 700 comments from people all over the world, who were deeply touched by the heartfelt message. Cleveland Clinic also took to Twitter to share the message. The tweet by the hospital staff received worldwide attention and appreciation with likes above 1,800 and over 500 retweets.

Netizens struck with joy

Netizens were struck with joy and love on reading the man's experience while he was suffering from coronavirus, more with the hospital staff that worked round the clock to help patients recover. People left their gratitude for the staff and the man, who dedicated a special term for the healthcare workers: 'You all are rockstars'. 

Read: Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta Recovers From Coronavirus; Talks About Life In Isolation

Read: Things You Can Do To Reduce Stress And Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
