Video: COVID-19 Patients Spread Positivity As They Dance To Punjabi Tunes In Hospital

A video of the coronavirus patients at a hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab dancing on a track while maintaining social distance in their beds has amused the internet. The clip shows at least 12 patients spreading the message of positivity by being optimistic and sharing happy moments despite being unwell with the COVID-19 disease. The video was filmed by one of the patients as the rest swayed their hands in the air while grooving on the Punjabi number aired on the TV in the isolation ward.

The 45-second clip was shared by the user named Akash Singh on Twitter with a caption that read, "meanwhile Punjabis in a special corona ward." The patients can be seen wearing their protective face masks as they dance on the beat and enjoy the song amongst them.

Meanwhile Punjabis in Special Corona Ward..!!

The video was recorded in Civil Hospital Jalandhar on 19th April, 2020

The video was recorded in Civil Hospital Jalandhar on 19th April, 2020

A senior medical officer reportedly said that all of the patients followed the social distancing protocol and did not assemble and dance to the song, which was appreciated. He further added that the television was installed in the ward to make the patients feel better and a regular counselling is provided to them to ensure their mental wellbeing, according to reports. He said that the patients had nothing to worry about as they have been told that they will get to go home soon after they are cured of the disease, which happens.

Punjab government ruled out 'relaxation'

Over 48 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Jalandhar so far. Earlier, the Punjab government ruled out any relaxation on the restrictions extended until May 3. The government exempted the booksellers, dhabas, shops selling air-conditioners, coolers, fans; and those dealing in sand and gravel mining and stone crushing to operate, according to reports. In line with the Centre's guidelines, industrial activity was also allowed in the state's rural areas.

