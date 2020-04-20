'Who Flew With The Crabs?': Netizens Shocked As Video Of Crabs Inside An Airport Surfaces

Viral videos have now become an integral mode of entertainment. A viral video took social media by storm recently, making netizens burst out in laughter. The viral video sees many shocked passengers at an airport, trying to catch hundreds of crabs that apparently escaped from a cooler. As per reports, the viral video is originally from the year 2017 but an active Twitter user Reese Waters retweeted it recently which went massively viral again.

The viral video of crabs has successfully managed to entertain and cheer people amid coronavirus lockdown. The original clip is reportedly from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in the Caribbean. The viral video features someone’s cooler of live crabs popped open on the baggage claim, prompting all the crabs out and the whole airport terminal to seemingly descend in chaos.

Check out the viral video of crabs here:

WHO FLEW WITH CRABS?! pic.twitter.com/c0cux6Jyyi — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 16, 2020

Here’s how netizens are reacting:

Sure, I can get you all out of the country...



For a price. pic.twitter.com/MGpZGzVAls — Tom Cullen (@TomCullen) April 16, 2020

While the real owner of the crab package over there in the corner like, "Oops" pic.twitter.com/XX4Ac6yFYb — Chris Tina (@ChrisTina242527) April 16, 2020

"WHO FLEW WITH CRABS?!"



That's exactly what the person who flew with crabs would say 🤔 — 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@PostTweetism) April 16, 2020

Wow, WHO's now getting blamed for everything!https://t.co/BE5ZfX0ioR — Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) April 16, 2020

WHO let the crabs out

woof woof woof — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) April 17, 2020

More importantly how the fuck did crabs make it past security lol — Kamel (@kamel_altamimi) April 16, 2020

Must have been a few hundred crabs stacked on top of each other wearing an oversized trench coat trying to flee the country — Scott B (@Scott_B_34) April 16, 2020

