'Who Flew With The Crabs?': Netizens Shocked As Video Of Crabs Inside An Airport Surfaces

Viral videos have now become an integral mode of entertainment. A viral video took social media by storm recently, making netizens burst out in laughter.

Viral videos have now become an integral mode of entertainment. A viral video took social media by storm recently, making netizens burst out in laughter. The viral video sees many shocked passengers at an airport, trying to catch hundreds of crabs that apparently escaped from a cooler. As per reports, the viral video is originally from the year 2017 but an active Twitter user Reese Waters retweeted it recently which went massively viral again.

The viral video of crabs has successfully managed to entertain and cheer people amid coronavirus lockdown. The original clip is reportedly from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in the Caribbean. The viral video features someone’s cooler of live crabs popped open on the baggage claim, prompting all the crabs out and the whole airport terminal to seemingly descend in chaos.

Check out the viral video of crabs here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting:

