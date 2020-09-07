Pune Police Urge People To 'head Straight Home' After Essential Tasks Amid Pandemic

Pune City Police have once again come up with a quirky post to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the police department shared an illustrated picture of two roads connected to a house. In the caption, the department urged people to return home as soon as they finish their essential work like shopping or visiting healthcare facilities.

Shared on September 6, the illustration features a pair of roads and a house. As per the department, the roads represent essential tasks like visiting a bank, medical store, office and grocery store for which people step out. However, all the roads eventually lead to the house signifying that home is the safest place amid the coronavirus and people should return back as soon as they finish their essential work. The innovative post of the police department has garnered plaudits from people who are said that they “liked” the way of presentation.

Head straight home as soon as you finish the essential task.#StaySafe#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/YAxR7qNHBE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 6, 2020

Only a few days ago, the police department has shared a diagram of “corona safety circuit” which guided residents on how to ensure “safety” during the pandemic. Elaborating on the “current norm” in the caption, they wrote that “resistance” could prove dangerous in these times.

In the vibrant yet informative circuit diagram, a battery, which lists precautionary measures, could be seen powering a bulb connected through wires. Through the COVID circuit diagram, the police explain that only the battery of “maintaining social distancing” and “ wearing a mask” could fully power the bulb of “safety”.

