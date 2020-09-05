Pune Police Reveal What School Assemblies & Safety Measures Have In Common; See Post

On the occasion of teacher's day, Pune police took to Twitter to share an important lesson from school that is 'still relevant' . Citing the synonymy between the “Goood Mooorning” assemblies and the current pandemic situation, the police department explained how maintaining distance was crucial at both times. Shared just a few hours ago, he tweet has capture everybody’s attention.

'Maintain distance'

The illustrated post shows four children standing at ‘ one arm distance” in a schools assembly as a teacher figure asks them to “Maintain distance”. The text along the sure explain that maintaining a distance of 6 feet distance is a lesson that was “still relevant”. Since shared a few hours, the tweet has garnered nearly 100 likes with people commenting that it made them nostalgic about their school days.

What do 'gooood mooorning' assemblies and Covid safety measures have in common?#Maintain6FeetDistance#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/z3n0fu5fJe — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 5, 2020

Pune Police has been quite active on social media spreading awareness about COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the police department recently shared a diagram of “corona safety circuit” which guided residents on how to ensure “safety” during the pandemic. Elaborating on the “current norm” in the caption, they wrote that “resistance” could prove dangerous in these times.

In the vibrant yet informative circuit diagram, a battery, which lists precautionary measures, could be seen powering a bulb connected through wires. Through the COVID circuit diagram, the police explain that only the battery of “maintaining social distancing” and “ wearing a mask” could fully power the bulb of “safety”. The innovative method of the police department has garnered plaudits from people who are said that they “liked” the way of presentation.

